Summer Storms Clear the Haze in Northern Thailand for Songkran 2024

Thunderstorms with high winds have affected northern Thailand over the first two days of Songkran 2024 with the Thai Meteorological Department warning people should stay indoors and take safety measures, during heavy winds and lightning strikes.

Summer storms, especially in northern Thailand, have developed due to a high-pressure system over the country and the South China Sea, which has brought extremely hot weather. Several provinces, including Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, and Tak, are at risk of thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail during these storms.

Protecting crops and livestock is a top priority for farmers as they get ready to weather the storm. People in the regions impacted should keep an eye on updates from the Meteorological Department while the weather system keeps bringing stormy conditions.

From Friday through Tuesday, the nation celebrates the Thai New Year holiday, and the heavy rains coincide with that. Several regions, including Chiang Rai, began splashing water on Thursday night in preparation for this year’s Songkran Day, which is on Saturday.

A hazardous haze had been engulfing the northern area of Thailand for more than a month until the torrential rains arrived, saving the day like a superhero.

Heavy rains in recent days have cleared the sky of the dangerous haze that inhabitants of Northern Thailand fear every year, allowing for better visibility. This is a long-awaited relief for the locals, and it also means they may enjoy the outdoors without worrying about becoming sick during Songkran 2024.

Road Accidents During Songkran 2024

The government’s vehicle Safety Centre said that there were 550 injuries and 63 fatalities due to vehicle accidents in the first two days of Songkran travel.

Friday marked the second day of the road safety campaign, and according to Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong’s statement on Saturday, 307 traffic accidents occurred nationally. There were 38 fatalities and 299 injuries reported as a result of these accidents.

Drunk driving accounted for 21.17% of accidents, speeding for 41.37%, and cutting in front of other vehicles for 20.20%.

Motorbikes were involved in the vast majority of accidents (84.91%). Straight roads accounted for 86.32% of these accidents, while Highway Department roads accounted for 40.07 % and roads under tambon administration organizations and communities for 25.73 %.

According to the minister of justice, the majority of the casualties were young adults (aged 20 to 29).

Thailand was home to 51,496 law enforcement personnel stationed at 1,762 primary safety checkpoints.

Highest Injuries in Chiang Rai

With fifteen reports, Phayao province had the busiest day of accidents on Friday. With fourteen casualties apiece, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phaya were the worst hit. With three fatalities apiece, Nakhon Ratchasima, Roi Et, and Chiang Rai provinces had the highest number of road fatalities in Thailand.

Over the course of Thursday and Friday, 541 traffic incidents occurred, leading to 550 injuries and 63 fatalities. There were no fatalities due to traffic accidents in 42 provinces.

Both Chiang Rai and Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces had a total of 21 accidents. The two provinces with the highest total injuries were Songkhla and Nakhon Si Thammarat, with 22 apiece. In terms of total fatalities, Roi Et ranked first (5).

During this year’s seven risky days, the Royal Thai Police had aimed to reduce traffic accidents by 5%.

Road Safety in Thailand

Some people have taken leave until April 21, which means there will be more people on the roads, according to Prommin Kantiya, director of the Accident Prevention Network at the Thai Health Promotion Foundation.

Official statistics show that 2,203 road accidents occurred during last year’s Songkran celebration (April 11–17), leading to 264 fatalities and 2,208 injuries. Road accidents in Thailand have been an ongoing problem, with worrisome statistics in recent years. In 2023, the statistics remain concerningly high, emphasizing the critical need for improved road safety policies.

Despite attempts, Thailand continues to have one of the world’s highest road fatality rates. Reckless driving, a lack of policing, and insufficient infrastructure all contribute to this catastrophic situation. Addressing this situation demands a multifaceted approach that includes tighter legislation, public awareness initiatives, and infrastructural upgrades to provide safer roads for all.

Keywords: songkran new year, songkran festival in thailand, songkran in thailand