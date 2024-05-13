Police Believe Human Remains Found in Barrel Are of Missing Korean Man

Police have discovered a human body inside a plastic barrel filled with concrete in a reservoir and believe it is that of a Korean man kidnapped by three Korean suspects in Bangkok last week.

On Saturday night, divers discovered a large black plastic barrel containing the body at the bottom of Map Prachan reservoir in the resort town on Pattaya, Thailand.

Police indicated Saturday night that the body could be that of Mr. Roh Eui Jong, 34, a Korean man who has been missing since May 3.Police said they needed confirmation because all of the victim’s fingers had been severed, apparently to make identification harder.

Mr Roh’s mother, who was in South Korea, contacted the South Korean embassy in Bangkok on Tuesday to find out where her son was after receiving a phone call from a man using one of her son’s messaging app accounts that day.

The caller demanded 3 million baht and threatened to kill him if the ransom was not paid by Wednesday. The man on the phone claimed the money was for his illicit narcotics, which her kid had discarded in a river.

The embassy in Bangkok filed the complaint at Khlong Tan police station, prompting the MPB to collaborate with Chon Buri police on the case.

CCTV footage shows a man in a light shirt, believed to be Mr. Roh Eui Jong, 34, being escorted by a suspect in Bangkok’s RCA area early on May 3. Police traced the call and discovered that it originated in Bang Lamung disctrict of Chon Buri province.

Police Question Girlfriend

Mr Roh entered Thailand on April 30. Investigators did not say where he had come from. His Thai girlfriend informed police that the man spent May 2 at a nightclub in the RCA clubbing district. Two male Koreans took him away the next morning.

Police investigated CCTV footage and discovered that the car was driven to a rented residence in Bang Lamung on the afternoon of May 3. The house was around three kilometres from the reservoir.

CCTV footage also showed the suspects switching cars, driving a hired white pickup truck and then purchasing a barrel at a plastic warehouse about one km from the murder scene.

Mr. Nittaya Chanprung, the shop’s owner, informed police that on May 3, a foreigner in a white pickup truck purchased a large plastic barrel, nylon rope, and scissors.

The customer was calm and did not appear to be acting suspiciously, she stated. The culprit was seen on her security camera, and she turned over the footage to detectives.

According to the Bangkok Post, police knew the identities of the two abductors and suspected they were responsible. One of them departed the country on Thursday while the other is still at large in Thailand.

Sister Gives DNA Sample

Police also claimed that the victim’s girlfriend, acquaintance, and relatives insisted he had nothing to do with the narcotics operation. The girlfriend reportedly informed police that the victim was unfamiliar with the suspects and that they had just met in RCA.

A male relative and the victim’s elder sister came at the Makkasan police station in Bangkok later on Sunday for a DNA comparison.

At the station, Pol Maj Gen Noppasil later stated that CCTV footage revealed three South Korean suspects in the crime. They drove the victim to a rented residence in the Rom Klao area, then to a condominium on Soi Sukhumvit 77 Road in Bangkok.

The automobile then left Bangkok for Chon Buri, although the victim was accompanied by two suspects.

They arrived at another leased property in Pattaya’s Map Prachan area. Then, late in the morning on May 3, one suspect leased a pickup truck. The two suspects then purchased a large black barrel and ropes in the afternoon.

On May 4, about 5 p.m., the suspects departed the residence in the pickup truck and automobile. They wandered the Pattaya streets for nearly five hours.

At about 10 p.m. on May 4, both cars arrived at the Map Prachan reservoir, with the pickup truck transporting the black barrel. At 10.43 p.m., the pickup truck returned to the rental house without the barrel on its tray.

During their stay, the suspects turned off the CCTV systems in both rental houses.

According to Pol Maj Gen Noppasil, intelligence from immigration police revealed that two suspects fled the country while the other remained. He also stated that all three suspects have criminal records in South Korea.

However, sources said all of the suspects had fled the kingdom, one to Myanmar, another to South Korea, and the third to Cambodia. The victim’s digits were severed to prevent identification.