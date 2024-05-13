Arsenal Remain In Title Contention After Trossard Sinks Manchester United

(CTN News) – Television cutaways to the Arsenal fans’ cage showed fear. Manchester United was not intended to be targeted. Arsenal struggled while Erik ten Hag’s lesser-known but acceptable team contended for the badge.

After a United defensive mistake, Leandro Trossard scored midway through the first half, but the lead was small and everyone knew, least of all Mikel Arteta, that it might be erased in an instant Thunder and lightning struck with five minutes left. Truly terrifying.

Arsenal has only won here once in 16 Premier League games.

They needed the points to reply to Manchester City’s win at Fulham on Saturday, reclaim first place, and ensure their challenge would proceed to Sunday’s final day.

Arsenal won, bringing comfort and joy. Arteta and his players celebrated in front of traveling fans amid the final deluge, hailstones, and roof inspection of Old Trafford.

Arsenal’s star players were defenders Ben White and William Saliba, who offered little artistically. Results were all that mattered. Does anyone think City will lose their game-in-hand at Tottenham on Tuesday? City has never won the title at home under Pep Guardiola. Keep believing, Arsenal.

United had low pre-match expectations, but the home crowd cheered from the first whistle and supported throughout. Yes, despite team sheet proof. Defiance, blind faith. Supporting your club.

Arsenal maintained confidence and momentum. The number of absentees, especially in the back, where Casemiro and Jonny Evans persisted after the Crystal Palace nightmare last Monday, made United confusing. No one else existed.

Some oddsmakers had Arsenal scoring three.

Reflect about that. United displayed passion and had a chance to score when Scott McTominay won the ball high from Thomas Partey and Rasmus Højlund had a clear shot. He slipped at crucial time.

United won several duels in the first 20 minutes, but Arsenal threatened on corners, forcing Aaron Wan-Bissaka to clear a header. Due to its structural weakness, United could fall at any time.

A Saliba header sent Kai Havertz inside after André Onana went long and Casemiro showed for the short ball. Arsenal’s center-forward was offside. We watched United’s line with Casemiro 10 yards back. Havertz avoided Evans to cross low. Touching home cost Trossard Wan-Bissaka.

On 29 minutes, White passed to the disappointed Bukayo Saka, who sprinted away from Casemiro and fired off target. United held their own till halftime despite having clear chances.

In midfield, Ten Hag recalled Sofyan Amrabat, who brought muscle and was well-received when substituted late. Amad Diallo started ahead of Antony on the right wing with twinkle toes and rapid turns. Kobbie Mainoo demonstrated skill.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s penalty won Arsenal’s only league game under Arteta, a 1-0 ghost game in November 2020. Arteta needed troops to manage the second half. His stomach turned as it stayed 1-0.

After Wan-Bissaka stopped Declan Rice’s shot, Diogo Dalot and Alejandro Garnacho drove up the left, giving home fans hope.

One spectacular Saliba tackle stopped Garnacho. Another time, the United winger dropped his shoulder to shoot but mishit the curler. ­Garnacho’s last move often frustrated.

Everyone at Arsenal was anxious. The second half saw them sit deep, inviting United to score. As a substitute, Antony caught the ball ahead of Tomiyasu and missed, while Martin Ødegaard missed the target.

Garnacho continued after Onana intercepted Gabriel Martinelli’s cross. Goalie cleared Rice’s drive and Wan-Bissaka’s backward flick.

