Connect with us

Sports

Dortmund vs Real Madrid In The Champions League Final 2024: Date, Venue, Predictions
Advertisement

Sports

Bruins-Panthers Game 2 Preparations. Canucks-Oilers Series Opener

Sports

Inoue vs Nery: Japanese Champ Defends Super Bantamweight Title

Sports

The UFC 301 Fight Between Alexandre Pantoja And Steve Erceg Is A Homecoming

Sports

Kentucky Derby Could Be Wet. Sierra Leone, One Of The Early Favorites, Won In Slop

Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. Signs A 1-Year Contract With The Miami Dolphins

Sports

Pat Beverley Throws The Ball At Pacers Fans And Tells a Reporter To Leave

Sports

Different Types of Boxing Gloves

Sports

Former UFC Champion Francis Ngannou Announces His 15-Month-Old Son's Death

Sports

Jamal Murray's Emotional Reaction To His Game-Winner Against The Lakers

Sports

The first-ever race between four self-driving cars and a Formula 1 driver just happened in Abu Dhabi

Sports

NBCUniversal Plans $2.5 Billion Annual Deal for NBA Broadcast Rights

Sports

Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury Fight

Sports

Ezekiel Elliott Lands a Cowboys Contract After The Patriots Stint, 2024 NFL Draft

Sports

Arsenal Extends Lead Over Spurs With Win Over Spurs

Sports

Boston Celtics Take a 2-1 Lead Over Miami Heat In The NBA Playoffs

Sports

Florida State QB Jordan Travis Is Selected By The Jets In Round 5 Of The 2024 NFL Draft 

Sports

RB Ezekiel Elliott Will Still Start In 2024, Says Jerry Jones

Sports

West Ham's 2-2 Draw With Liverpool Further Damages Liverpool's Title Hopes

Sports

Which team will win the IPL 2024? CTN News Predictions

Sports

Dortmund vs Real Madrid In The Champions League Final 2024: Date, Venue, Predictions

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

58 mins ago

on

Champions League
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

(CTN News) – The squad presently defending their UEFA Champions League championship will try to win the competition a record 15 times on June 1 at Wembley Stadium in London.

In a rematch of the German championship on Wednesday, Real Madrid defeated Bayern Munich following a remarkable comeback. Real Madrid qualified for the UEFA Champions League final in 2023–24 thanks to this win.

Borussia Dortmund, who ended its European tour in an unexpected semifinal, will try to win the United Champions League for the second time in its history.

In the first Champions League final, Borussia Dortmund will play Real Madrid on June 1. Three times will a Spanish and German team compete during the championship of the event.

Specifics of the European Union Champions League final match

First Saturday of June 2021, tomorrow

East Coast time stamp: 3:30 p.m.

It will all happen at London’s Wembley Stadium.

An overview in short

Most people agree that Real Madrid can stage incredible Champions League matches.

Only Los Blancos has won two Champions League titles as of the start of 2015. There have been 24 victories for them in the competition. Throughout that time, Real Madrid won four UCL titles, and in 2014 it added a fifth.

Throughout the elimination phase, players had to make their way through a tricky maze to get to Wembley.

Six games spread over three rounds saw Real Madrid defeat Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and RB Leipzig.

The most thrilling win in the elimination round, against Bayern Munich, on Wednesday sent them to the title game. Now they’ll compete for the title. Later in the evening, Real Madrid defeated Bayern 4-3, with two goals from substitute Joselu in the last four minutes of play.

The most well-known player in the final match will be Vinicius Junior, a Brazilian forward who led Real Madrid to victory over Liverpool two years ago. Real Madrid plays Liverpool.

Middle-fielder Jude Bellingham will also get attention. The Englishman will play for the side that got him a transfer to Real Madrid in the championship match played on English soil.

Dortmund usually finish the Bundesliga in second place to Bayern, but this year they made a remarkable run to the title game.

With great defense and post-match support, Dortmund defeated Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals. Paris Saint-Germain tried to clear the post multiple times over the last 180 minutes of the semifinal.

The German squad gave up one goal or none over the four games in the elimination round. PSG, Atletico Madrid, and PSV Eindhoven were among its opponents on the championship path.

Center defender Mats Hummels of Dortmund, who played in the 2013 UEFA Champions League final at Wembley, will need to be able to stop the attack Real Madrid is assembling, which includes Vinicius, Rodrygo, Bellingham, and other players.

Whatever one thinks of Dortmund’s attacker, Donyell Malen is considered the team’s fourth or fifth most dangerous offensive threat. This is as they prepare to play in the UCL final.

Real Madrid’s better offensive prowess should be decisive. It’s imperative for Dortmund to force a low-scoring match with one or two scoring chances, as Hummels did on Tuesday in the quarterfinals from a corner kick.

SEE ALSO:

Bruins-Panthers Game 2 Preparations. Canucks-Oilers Series Opener

Inoue vs Nery: Japanese Champ Defends Super Bantamweight Title

The UFC 301 Fight Between Alexandre Pantoja And Steve Erceg Is A Homecoming
Related Topics:
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies