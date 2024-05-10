Dortmund vs Real Madrid In The Champions League Final 2024: Date, Venue, Predictions

(CTN News) – The squad presently defending their UEFA Champions League championship will try to win the competition a record 15 times on June 1 at Wembley Stadium in London.

In a rematch of the German championship on Wednesday, Real Madrid defeated Bayern Munich following a remarkable comeback. Real Madrid qualified for the UEFA Champions League final in 2023–24 thanks to this win.

Borussia Dortmund, who ended its European tour in an unexpected semifinal, will try to win the United Champions League for the second time in its history.

In the first Champions League final, Borussia Dortmund will play Real Madrid on June 1. Three times will a Spanish and German team compete during the championship of the event.

Specifics of the European Union Champions League final match

First Saturday of June 2021, tomorrow

East Coast time stamp: 3:30 p.m.

It will all happen at London’s Wembley Stadium.

An overview in short

Most people agree that Real Madrid can stage incredible Champions League matches.

Only Los Blancos has won two Champions League titles as of the start of 2015. There have been 24 victories for them in the competition. Throughout that time, Real Madrid won four UCL titles, and in 2014 it added a fifth.

Throughout the elimination phase, players had to make their way through a tricky maze to get to Wembley.

Six games spread over three rounds saw Real Madrid defeat Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and RB Leipzig.

The most thrilling win in the elimination round, against Bayern Munich, on Wednesday sent them to the title game. Now they’ll compete for the title. Later in the evening, Real Madrid defeated Bayern 4-3, with two goals from substitute Joselu in the last four minutes of play.

The most well-known player in the final match will be Vinicius Junior, a Brazilian forward who led Real Madrid to victory over Liverpool two years ago. Real Madrid plays Liverpool.

Middle-fielder Jude Bellingham will also get attention. The Englishman will play for the side that got him a transfer to Real Madrid in the championship match played on English soil.

Dortmund usually finish the Bundesliga in second place to Bayern, but this year they made a remarkable run to the title game.

With great defense and post-match support, Dortmund defeated Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals. Paris Saint-Germain tried to clear the post multiple times over the last 180 minutes of the semifinal.

The German squad gave up one goal or none over the four games in the elimination round. PSG, Atletico Madrid, and PSV Eindhoven were among its opponents on the championship path.

Center defender Mats Hummels of Dortmund, who played in the 2013 UEFA Champions League final at Wembley, will need to be able to stop the attack Real Madrid is assembling, which includes Vinicius, Rodrygo, Bellingham, and other players.

Whatever one thinks of Dortmund’s attacker, Donyell Malen is considered the team’s fourth or fifth most dangerous offensive threat. This is as they prepare to play in the UCL final.

Real Madrid’s better offensive prowess should be decisive. It’s imperative for Dortmund to force a low-scoring match with one or two scoring chances, as Hummels did on Tuesday in the quarterfinals from a corner kick.

