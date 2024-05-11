IPL Final 2024 Tickets: Date, Stadium, Venue, and How to Book Ticket Online

(CTN News) – Record-breaking performances throughout the IPL Final 2024 have electrified the experience. Witnessing the highest T20 score and impressive record chases has been unforgettable. Despite reaching this pivotal juncture in the IPL, the points table cannot accurately predict which team will secure a berth in the finale.

IPL Final 2024 Date

The tournament schedule consists of 74 league matches culminating in playoffs beginning in Ahmedabad on May 21. These playoffs will prepare the ground for the championship on May 26.

IPL Final 2024 Stadium and Match Venue

IPL 2024’s grand finale is scheduled at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium. Qualifying matches and the final will also occur at Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 24 and 26.

Match Date Venue Qualifier 1 May 21 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Eliminator May 22 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Qualifier 2 May 24 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Final May 26 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

IPL Final 2024 Tickets Price and How to Book Ticket Online

Because the playoffs and final will be held in Ahmedabad and Chennai, respectively, Paytm Insider will offer tickets for these events on its app and website. The tickets for these games have not yet been released, as the four participating teams have not yet been confirmed. To ensure a seamless booking experience, it is possible to ensure prompt action once the tickets become available by following the steps outlined below.

Step 1: Download the Paytm Insider app for your smartphone or tablet or access the website on your computer or smartphone.

Step 2: To purchase tickets for Qualifier 1 and Eliminator matches, please select ‘Ahmedabad’ as your city. In contrast, please select’ Chennai’ to purchase Qualifier 2 and the Final tickets.

Step 3: Select your preferred city and then select the specific game for which you wish to purchase tickets.

Step 4: After completing Step 3, click on the ‘BUY NOW’ option to begin the ticket purchasing process.

Step 5: You will see a layout of the stadium’s stands. Select the stand you want to purchase tickets and click ‘ADD’. Select the number of tickets you wish to purchase and click on ‘ADD’ as needed.

Step 6: When selecting your desired stand and specifying the number of tickets, click ‘ADD TO CART’. Please provide your contact information, such as your phone number, email address, and any other information that may be necessary. After you have completed the payment process, you have effectively booked the tickets for the selected matches once the transaction has been successfully processed.