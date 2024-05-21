Connect with us

1,000-Year-Old Bronze Statues Returned to Thailand
1,000-Year-Old Bronze Statues Returned to Thailand

1,000-Year-Old Bronze Statues Returned to Thailand

(CTN News) – Thailand will retrieve two ancient Angkorian sculptures from the Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met) in New York City after experts discovered they were stolen and smuggled by a British “art dealer” in the 1970s.

On Monday, The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City returned two ancient bronze paintings to Thailand, one depicting the Standing Shiva.

Phanombut Chantarachote, director-general of the Fine Arts Department, acknowledged that the two figurines had arrived in Bangkok and were currently undergoing customs and scrutiny.

The two artifacts were accompanied by curators whom Thai representatives greeted. They would conduct the examination together, he replied.

Nittaya Kanokmongkol, head of the Office of National Museums, stated that the two statues arrived around 7 a.m. and would be transported to the Phra Nakhon National Museum. They will be on public display on Wednesday at the museum in Sanam Luang.

The Standing Shiva, known as the Golden Boy, is an uncommon treasure. Dating back to the 11th century, the statue stands 129 cm tall, is gold-plated, and depicts an attractive outfit.

images 1

Repatriation Efforts Restore Thailand’s Cultural Heritage

The other artwork is of a kneeling woman from the eleventh century. It stands 43 cm tall and has magnificent gold and silver decorations.

After learning they were among the items smuggled by Douglas Latchford, the New York museum had already taken the two statues from display. The British antique seller was charged with running a large network…

It is unclear when the New York museum received them.

The museum agreed last year to return them to Thailand. The Metropolitan Museum of Art covered the costs.

 
Arsi Mughal

