Former UFC Champion Francis Ngannou Announces His 15-Month-Old Son’s Death

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

24 seconds ago

on

Francis Ngannou
FILE -- Francis Ngannou of Cameroon prepares to fight during the UFC 249 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 9, 2020, in Jacksonville.

(CTN News) – During his press conference on Monday, UFC Francis Ngannou heavyweight champion Conor McGregor revealed the death of his 15-month-old son on April 27.

Despite the fact that Francis Ngannou did not share the cause of his death, he paid tribute to his son who passed away on social media.

A photo of the father and son was placed over a black and white picture of his son along with a date of his birth and a date of his death, next to the caption:

“Too soon to leave Francis Ngannou but yet he’s gone.”.

In particular, the caption said: “My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy. Now he’s lying there without life. I shouted him name over and over but he did not respond.

According to the 37-year-old, who is very guarded about his personal life and hasn’t shared who his son’s mother is, he maintained that he was his “best self next to” him, adding that he no longer knew who he was.

Continuing, he asked, “How would you handle such a situation if you had to?”. If you have any ideas of how I can live with this, please let me know. I am really in a bind and I do not know how to deal with this. Please help me if you can.”

X, formerly Twitter, was also able to share Francis Ngannou sadness, asking, “What is the purpose of life if the thing we’re fighting tooth and nail to become free of is what eventually hits us the hardest??”.

In addition to asking why life is such an unfair and merciless one, he also wondered why it is always taking things away from us that we don’t have.

A big ‘E’! In an attempt to get a comment from Francis’ reps, the News has reached out to them.

I am so sorry to hear of the loss of the Cameroon native, but my prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time,” wrote Conor McGregor on X. “I am so sorry to hear of your loss Francis, but my prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time.”

Coach Eric Nicksick, who was Francis Ngannou coach during the season, also sent a heartfelt message. During the last few days it has been a hard time for everyone, words can’t describe the pain we are all feeling for the Francis Ngannou family during this time,” he wrote on X.

He asked people to keep Francis and his family in their hearts, and he also asked them to say ‘I love you’ more often. Tomorrow isn’t guaranteed, so tell someone you love them and cherish them.

Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

