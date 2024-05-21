Microsoft’s AI Chatbot Remembers All Your Computer Activities

(CTN News) – In a recent announcement, Microsoft expressed its high hopes for laptop users to become so accustomed to its artificial intelligence chatbot that it will remember everything you do on your computer and will be able to assist you in figuring out what your next step should be.

On Monday, the company launched a line of personal computers that are enhanced with artificial intelligence. A personal assistant is a program that allows you to create documents, photographs, and other items.

In the announcements prior to the annual Build developer conference, Microsoft focused primarily on the incorporation of Copilot, its artificial intelligence assistant, into Windows, its operating system for personal computers.

The artificial intelligence assistant will be equipped with what Microsoft calls a person’s “photographic memory” of their virtual activities, which will be one of the new capabilities. Windows Recall will be one of the new skills. Microsoft is committed to protecting its customers’ privacy by enabling them to select the information to be monitored.

Additionally, Microsoft stores tracking info on the device.

CEO Satya Nadella hailed it as a step toward machines that “instantly see us, hear, reason about our intent and our surroundings.”

During a gathering that took place at the headquarters of the company in Redmond, Washington, Nadella made the following statement: “We are entering this new era where computers can anticipate our wants and intentions, in addition to understanding us.”

The conference will begin on Tuesday in Seattle, and it comes in the aftermath of important artificial intelligence announcements made by Microsoft’s close business partner OpenAI, which developed the enormous language models used in Microsoft’s Copilot, and rival Google last week.

Recently, Google announced that it has updated its search engine, which will display artificial intelligence-generated summaries above website links.

Among the exhibits will be the AI assistant Astra, which is still being developed. Using a smartphone camera, Astra will be able to “see” and chat about objects.

Last week, OpenAI, the company that is responsible for ChatGPT, presented an updated version of its chatbot. The chatbot is an artificial intelligence voice assistant that possesses human-like characteristics, such as the ability to make jokes about what someone is wearing and even make an effort to determine how they are feeling emotionally.

On Monday, OpenAI pulled the voice from its collection due to the fact that it bore a strong resemblance to Scarlett Johansson’s portrayal of an artificial intelligence character in the science fiction film “Her.”

Additionally, OpenAI has announced that it has released a desktop version of ChatGPT that has been specifically designed for use on Mac computers and that is available for purchase today.

The annual developers conference that Apple hosts is scheduled to take place in June. Apple CEO Tim Cook made a veiled reference to the fact that the company has been making significant investments in generative artificial intelligence during the annual shareholder meeting that took place in February.

Microsoft announced a bunch of products Monday.

The recently enhanced Windows personal computers with artificial intelligence capabilities are expected to be available on June 18 on personal computers built by Microsoft partners such as Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung as well as the Surface product line, which will be available as part of the Surface product line.

These features, however, will only be available for high-end models that cost at least $999, so it’s important to keep that in mind.

Copilot is built on OpenAI’s enormous language models, despite the fact that Microsoft has suggested that the upcoming AI personal computers will also primarily rely on its own in-house “small language models,” which are designed to be more efficient and easier to run on a consumer’s personal device.

