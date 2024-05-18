Connect with us

Health

Patent Case Won By Moderna Against Pfizer-BioNTech In Europe
Advertisement

Health

Insider Tips on Where to Find Pharmaceutical-Grade HGH Online

Health

Tick Season Is Here. Here's How To Protect Yourself

Health

Decoding the PALS Tachycardia Algorithm

Health

Red Horn Kratom: 5 Surprising Health Benefits

Health

Self-Collection HPV Tests From Roche Have Been Approved By The FDA

Health

Learn About Lymphoma Treatment Options And How To Proceed

Health

5 Reasons You Might Start Tracking Your Macros

Health

What is THCA? Hop On Hemp’s Newest Trend

Health

Sanofi Group Pledging More Than $1 Billion To Expand French Operations

Health

A Gene Therapy Cure For Herpes Is On The Horizon

Health

Facial Massage for Different Skin Types

Health

Bird Flu In US Dairy Cows. Raw Milk Drinkers Don't Back Down

Health

Caring Professions: Navigating HHA Certification for a Fulfilling Career

Health

Breast Cancer Risk Reduction: 5 Evidence-Based Strategies

Health

Understanding How Mental Health Affects Relationships

Health

Confidence and Grooming: How Personal Care Habits Impact Self-Esteem in Men

Health

Novavax And Sanofi Sign a $1.2 Billion Vaccine Licensing Agreement

News Health

Thailand's Prime Minister Vows to Relisted Cannabis as a Narcotic

Health

AstraZeneca Withdraws Covid Vaccine Worldwide Due To Decline In Demand

Health

Patent Case Won By Moderna Against Pfizer-BioNTech In Europe

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

45 seconds ago

on

Moderna
A sign marks the headquarters of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine maker Moderna in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo Purchase Licensing Rights

(CTN News) – The COVID-19 vaccine is currently being contested between Moderna Pfizer (PFE.N), which opens a new tab, and BioNTech (22UAy.DE), which opens a new tab.

A patent owned by Moderna (MRNA.O) was validated by the European Patent Office earlier this week, according to the company. This victory was achieved in spite of the fact that the conflict is still ongoing.

Since the year 2022, when the firm filed a lawsuit against Pfizer-BioNTech for allegedly reproducing their mRNA technology, the company has been engaged in a legal fight with the latter company for their COVID shot Comirnaty.

The case was launched in response to the company’s allegations that the latter company had done so. The lawsuit was submitted at the same time as the firm submitted its own lawsuit.

Pfizer and BioNTech have filed a countersuit against Moderna,

Saying that the patent that Moderna holds is invalid. This means that the patent has been contested by both companies. As a consequence of the fact that the competing vaccines manufactured by the corporations generated sales of billions of dollars during the outbreak, this is the inevitable consequence.

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has published a statement in which it expresses its dissatisfaction and states that it will investigate all of its legal options and may file an appeal over the verdict.

There will be no change in the manufacturing and supply of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of the outcome of this legal dispute, Pfizer said in a statement to Reuters.

In our opinion, this will continue for the foreseeable future.” “The vaccine will continue to be manufactured and supplied by us for the foreseeable future.” “We will continue to manufacture and supply the vaccine for the foreseeable future.”

The European patent held by Moderna was upheld by the patent office, and BioNTech issued a statement in which they declared that the result “does not change our unwavering and unequivocal stance that this patent is invalid.”

This statement was issued after the patent office’s decision to uphold the European patent.

The verdict was reportedly delivered verbally on Thursday, as stated in a statement that was made by the Financial Times, which was the first media outlet to report on the subject matter.

According to the report, a written verdict is anticipated to be released within the next few months due to the fact that it is anticipated to be published. This information was also included in the story.

Furthermore, Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna are all taking part in concurrent actions in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, England, and the United States of America that are relevant to their respective patents. These actions are taking place in several countries. These countries are both experiencing these simultaneous behaviors at the same time.

Earlier this month, a patent battle was placed on hold by a federal court in the state of Massachusetts. The ruling of the court was made in the state of Massachusetts.

This ruling was made at the same time as the United States Patent and Trademark Office is determining whether or not two of the three patents that Moderna possesses and that are in question are legitimate intellectual property.

A decrease of 1.2% was seen in the value of BioNTech shares that are traded on the United States stock exchange, whilst a decrease of 1% was seen in the value of Pfizer shares.

SEE ALSO:

Insider Tips on Where to Find Pharmaceutical-Grade HGH Online

Tick Season Is Here. Here’s How To Protect Yourself

Decoding the PALS Tachycardia Algorithm
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies