Ezekiel Elliott Lands a Cowboys Contract After The Patriots Stint, 2024 NFL Draft

(CTN News) – Having agreed to a contract with the Dallas Cowboys, free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott is back where he started after a year away.

Todd Archer reported that Elliott had signed a one-year contract worth $3 million. According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the deal is now complete, pending a physical examination.

Despite not confirming the news, Ezekiel Elliott posted an emoji on Monday:

For the New England Patriots in 2023, Elliott accumulated 642 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 184 carries (a career-low 3.5 YPC). In addition to 51 receptions for 313 yards and two more touchdowns, he also added 51 kickoffs.

As Rhamondre Stevenson’s backup, he took over the position in December after the Week 1 starter suffered a season-ending high ankle sprain that forced him to miss five games.

With 99 touches in five starts toward the end of the season, Ezekiel Elliott emerged as a workhorse. His efforts resulted in 372 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns.

Though Ezekiel Elliott had an inefficient year, he did play all 17 games and served as the team’s top offensive producer in a year when the Patriots lacked many options due to injuries and ineffectiveness.

Despite the fact that his best days have likely passed him by on the football field, the nine-year NFL veteran has enjoyed a successful career in other fields.

In two of his seven years with the Dallas Cowboys, who selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft out of Ohio State, he led the league in rushing yards on two occasions (2016 and 2018).

In his first season, he scored 16 touchdowns (1,994 yards from scrimmage) and in his third year, he scored 2,001 total yards (nine touchdowns).

As a member of one of the league’s best offensive lines, Ezekiel Elliott enjoyed his time in Dallas (2016-2022). Elliott averaged 1,749 yards and 13 touchdowns during his seven seasons in Dallas.

His career will now continue with the television series Dallas, on which he previously appeared.

It is not a surprise that they are reuniting. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported in late March that Dallas and Ezekiel Elliott were interested in reuniting. During the NFL draft on Friday, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones discussed the possibility of Elliott signing.

The last time I saw Zeke play was at the end of last year, so I know this. As far as I am concerned, he is capable of starting.”

Despite not being as explosive or efficient as he once was, Elliott remains reliable and capable of receiving and running out of the backfield. Additionally, Elliott has the potential to become just the 32nd player in NFL history to rush for 10,000 career yards (he currently has 8,904).

Due to the departure of Tony Pollard to the Tennessee Titans in free agency, Dallas now has an opportunity to acquire a new starting running back. There is a possibility that Ezekiel Elliott will reclaim his old throne, despite the fact that the team still has Rico Dowdle, the reigning RB2.

SEE ALSO:

Arsenal Extends Lead Over Spurs With Win Over Spurs