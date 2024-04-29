Connect with us

Sports

Arsenal Extends Lead Over Spurs With Win Over Spurs
Advertisement

Sports

Boston Celtics Take a 2-1 Lead Over Miami Heat In The NBA Playoffs

Sports

Florida State QB Jordan Travis Is Selected By The Jets In Round 5 Of The 2024 NFL Draft 

Sports

RB Ezekiel Elliott Will Still Start In 2024, Says Jerry Jones

Sports

West Ham's 2-2 Draw With Liverpool Further Damages Liverpool's Title Hopes

Sports

Which team will win the IPL 2024? CTN News Predictions

Sports

New Zealand Defeat Pakistan In The Fourth Twenty20 International

Sports

Rumors About Drake Maye: Pats Set To Draft QB If Giants, Vikings Trade

Sports

The Reason Caleb Williams Paints His Nails Is Not What You Think It Is

Sports

How WWE influences Esports culture?

Sports

105-93 Loss To The Timberwolves In Game 2; Minnesota leads 2-0

Sports

Heisman Trophy Winner Reggie Bush Reinstated After NCAA Rules Change

Fifa World Cup

FIFA Nears $1 Billion Deal with Apple TV Plus for Exclusive Club World Cup Rights

Sports

What is the Most Accurate Sports Prediction Site?

Sports

New York Knicks Beat The 76ers In Game 2 With A 6-Point Swing

Sports

Lakers Lose By a Buzzer-Better, LeBron James Rants At NBA Replay Center

Sports

Thailand Beats Vietnam 2-1 to Secure Top Spot in AFC Futsal Asian Cup Group A

Sports

Olympic Champion Peres Jepchirchir Smashes London Marathon Record

Sports

New Zealand Win Third T20I Against Pakistan Thanks To Mark Chapman

Sports

Bristol 85-14 Newcastle: Bears Score 13 Tries To Beat Falcons

Sports

Arsenal Extends Lead Over Spurs With Win Over Spurs

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

36 seconds ago

on

Arsenal
Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu in action with Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero. — Photo courtesy: Reuters

(CTN News) – Despite a nervous second period in an electric derby atmosphere, Arsenal held off local rivals Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 away from home to move four points clear.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s own goal and Bukayo Saka’s and Kai Havertz‘ efforts put Arsenal ahead at halftime, and the Gunners won despite a Cristian Romero goal and a Son Heung-min penalty.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners moved further ahead of Manchester City, who have two games in hand and visit struggling Nottingham Forest later on Sunday.

Despite playing 35 matches with three games left, Liverpool is in third place, a point behind City.

As Tottenham remain seven points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, despite having two games in hand, their chances of playing Champions League football next season have been weakened.

Arsenal built such a commanding lead that it seemed as though they would humiliate their arch-rivals but the players and their fans were happy to hear the final whistle.

Towards the end, I was praying. During the game, there was a lot of emotion. Playing against this team is tough, and it’s a great place to come. Sky Sports spoke with Arteta, who reached 100 Premier League victories as Arsenal’s manager.

A corner headed back into the Arsenal goal by midfielder Hojbjerg after 15 minutes was the perfect start for the Gunners hoping to boost their title challenge.

From a cross by James Maddison, Tottenham’s Romero missed the post after going behind.

Micky van de Ven put the ball past David Raya after Pedro Porro’s strike deflected to him, and the stadium erupted, but VAR ruled the goal out for offside after a long delay.

A strike in Saka

In the half hour mark, Arsenal extended their lead when Saka calmly finished a counterattack after Spurs’ Dejan Kulusevski slipped.

It took Havertz only a minute and a corner to add the third that eluded the home defense. The visitors were in a frenzy.

After falling behind 3-0 to bitter rivals Arsenal in 1959, Tottenham was shell-shocked.

Pape Matar Sarr replaced Rodrigo Bentancur at halftime, and Spurs pulled a goal back through Romero just past the hour after Raya played the ball straight to him, and the Argentine found the bottom corner to lift the crowd.

Declan Rice kicked Ben Davies inside the area in the 87th minute when the Arsenal midfielder attempted to clear the ball. Son stepped up to convert the spot-kick as the crowd erupted.

Although Spurs piled on the pressure, they were not able to penetrate the Arsenal defence and were left to celebrate the win and a healthy lead in the thrilling title race.

Ange Postecoglou was left to rue his side’s mistakes all season long.

Unlike us, they (Arsenal) handle details well.

SEE ALSO:

Boston Celtics Take a 2-1 Lead Over Miami Heat In The NBA Playoffs

Florida State QB Jordan Travis Is Selected By The Jets In Round 5 Of The 2024 NFL Draft 

RB Ezekiel Elliott Will Still Start In 2024, Says Jerry Jones
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies