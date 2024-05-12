Bruins Captain Brad Marchand Has Been Injured In The Upper Body

(CTN News) – The third game of the series between the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers took place on Friday night. Over the course of the last twenty minutes of the game, their captain, Brad Marchand, was absent from the action.

Due to the fact that Marchand had incurred an injury to his upper body, Boston made the announcement at the beginning of the third quarter that it was “unlikely” that he would return to the tournament.

Regarding the precise moment when Marchand sustained an injury, there is a degree of doubt; nonetheless, it is known that Panthers center Sam Bennett delivered a heavy blow to him during the first period of the game.

Marchand ended up tumbling into the boards as a consequence of this, and as a result, he appeared to be a little disturbed up. He remained to play until the end of the second quarter, and he did not make a single use of the dressing room during that time.

The Bruins were trailing by a score of 3-0 when Marchand was given the all-clear to play, and they ultimately ended up losing the game by a score of 6-2. After the conclusion of the game, Jim Montgomery, the head coach of the Boston Bruins, did not have any fresh information regarding the condition of Marchand.

There was an update that took place on Saturday, May 11 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. With an upper body injury, Brad Marchand is “day to day” out of action, according to Jim Montgomery,

The head coach of the Boston Bruins in the National Hockey League.

After the practice that took place on Saturday, Montgomery delivered this statement to the reporters who were there.

It has been determined that Panthers player Sam Bennett will not face any consequences as a result of the hit that he made on Marchand during the first frame of Game 3.

After the practice that took place on Saturday, Montgomery made some comments that prompted thought about the Bennett hit. These comments were made immediately after the session.

In a statement to the press, Montgomery stated, “In real time, my eyes weren’t on there as the puck had left that area.” In reference to the fact that, Montgomery was alluding to.

On the other hand, after being present throughout the event, I became aware that Bennett had a past that was tied to that location.

Despite the fact that it is tough to believe, the data makes it abundantly evident who was responsible for what. In spite of the fact that there are many who would argue that it was not purposeful, our viewpoint is significantly different.

The fact that the Boston Bruins will suffer a huge setback if they are unable to keep hold of the experienced left wing for any length of time should not come as a surprise to anyone.

It is widely acknowledged that he is not only an indispensable component of the penalty kill and power play units, but that he is also among the team’s most talented players in general.

During the first nine games of the playoffs, Marchand had amassed a total of ten points, which comprised three goals and seven assists. By the time Game 3 rolled around, Marchand had reached this mark. It was four more than any of his teammates had ever accomplished. During the first few minutes of the game, Marchand was the player for the Bruins who had the most points.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1200 GMT), the fourth game of the series will be played at TD Garden on Sunday evening. The game will be played at TD Garden.

