This Is Why Harrison Butker’s Commencement Speech Went Viral.

(CTN News) – The wise decision to Harrison Butker deactivate comments on the film that was uploaded to YouTube was adopted by Benedictine College on Sunday night.

During the commencement talk that Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker was giving to the class of 2024 high school graduates, this choice was made.

Atchison, Kansas is home to Benedictine College, a liberal arts college that has been awarded accreditation by the Catholic Church. Benedictine College is located in Atchison.

Butker can be described as a devoted adherent of the Catholic faith. However, as a result of this, Harrison Butker avoided talking about the Chiefs for the most part and instead concentrated the majority of his energy on his position as a Christian. The other thing is that he was able to successfully incorporate a reference to Taylor Swift into his speech.

However, the point that Harrison Butker was trying to make was that “Unfortunately,

The affection that they receive from their parishioners revolves a significant amount of their happiness.” During the time that they were searching for this, they relaxed their guard and became unduly accustomed to it. The occurrence of this took place concurrently with their search for it. There is a proverb that goes something like this: “familiarity breeds contempt.”

This proverb is something that the fiancee of one of my colleagues has. Whenever I am making an effort to break away from this cozy environment, I make it a point to avoid this particular thing. I make it a point to avoid it.

Harrison Butker used the fact that the graduates of this year attended Benedictine during the COVID-19 outbreak as a pretext to talk about the problems that he claimed were occurring in the society of the United States.

He believed that these problems were occurring because of the emergence of the virus. As well as bringing attention to Pride Month and Vice President Joe Biden, this piece brought notice to a number of significant personalities in the Catholic Christian community.

In Harrison Butker opinion, you have firsthand experience of the negative consequences that horrible leaders who do not stay within their lane may have on society.

This is something that you have personally witnessed. As a citizen and as a Catholic, I would like to evaluate how we got to where we are today and where we want to go going forward using this lens.

Nevertheless, throughout the course of the preceding year, Harrison Butker encouraged Georgia Tech graduates to get into marriage. After he finished praising that individual, he went on to laud his wife, Isabelle.

In the course of his interactions with the female graduates who were present on Sunday, he began to shed a few tears. This occurred during the course of his interaction with them.

Butker was the one who made the statement regarding the possibility that “some of you might go on to have successful careers in the world.” If I were to speculate, I would say that the majority of you are most excited about the prospect of getting married and beginning new families.

I am going to make a guess and say that this is probably the case. Due to the fact that I am going to take a chance on another guess, I am going to say this.

Assuring you that my lovely wife Isabelle would be the first to tell you that she considered her life had truly began when she started fulfilling her roles as a mother and a wife is something that I am able to promise. I am able to provide you with this assurance because I am able to speak from personal experience.

I am able to be the person that I am right now on this platform because of the dedication that my wife has shown to her professional life. I am able to do this because of her commitment.

