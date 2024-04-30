NBCUniversal Plans $2.5 Billion Annual Deal for NBA Broadcast Rights

(CTN News) – Comcast’s NBCUniversal is reportedly gearing up to secure the broadcasting rights for a package of National Basketball Association (NBA) games, with plans to allocate an average of approximately $2.5 billion per year, according to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal on Monday.

This move signifies a substantial investment by NBCUniversal in securing premium sports content, aiming to bolster its sports programming portfolio and attract a larger audience base.

In contrast, Warner Bros Discovery’s TNT currently pays an average fee of $1.2 billion annually under its existing agreement with the NBA.

However, negotiations for a new deal between TNT and the NBA failed to materialize before the expiration of an exclusive negotiating window last week, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

NBCUniversal’s NBA Deal

Warner Bros initiated its NBA broadcasting journey in 1984, while Walt Disney’s ESPN sports network joined the league’s broadcasting lineup in 2002, contributing to the widespread coverage and popularity of NBA games.

According to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal, Disney is poised to renew its NBA broadcasting rights with an average annual fee of around $2.6 billion, marking a significant increase from its current agreement, which stands at approximately $1.5 billion per year.

As of now, neither NBCUniversal nor its parent company Comcast, Warner Bros Discovery, nor the NBA have responded to requests for comment from Reuters. Additionally, Disney-owned ESPN has declined to provide any official statement regarding the matter.

NBCUniversal’s prospective deal with the NBA underscores the intensifying competition among media conglomerates for exclusive sports content, as they seek to capitalize on the enduring popularity and lucrative viewership of professional sports leagues like the NBA.