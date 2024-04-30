Connect with us

NBCUniversal Plans $2.5 Billion Annual Deal for NBA Broadcast Rights
Arsi Mughal

Published

21 seconds ago

on

NBCUniversal

(CTN News) – Comcast’s NBCUniversal is reportedly gearing up to secure the broadcasting rights for a package of National Basketball Association (NBA) games, with plans to allocate an average of approximately $2.5 billion per year, according to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal on Monday.

This move signifies a substantial investment by NBCUniversal in securing premium sports content, aiming to bolster its sports programming portfolio and attract a larger audience base.

In contrast, Warner Bros Discovery’s TNT currently pays an average fee of $1.2 billion annually under its existing agreement with the NBA.

However, negotiations for a new deal between TNT and the NBA failed to materialize before the expiration of an exclusive negotiating window last week, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

image 409771 any1200x1200 1

NBCUniversal’s NBA Deal

Warner Bros initiated its NBA broadcasting journey in 1984, while Walt Disney’s ESPN sports network joined the league’s broadcasting lineup in 2002, contributing to the widespread coverage and popularity of NBA games.

According to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal, Disney is poised to renew its NBA broadcasting rights with an average annual fee of around $2.6 billion, marking a significant increase from its current agreement, which stands at approximately $1.5 billion per year.

As of now, neither NBCUniversal nor its parent company Comcast, Warner Bros Discovery, nor the NBA have responded to requests for comment from Reuters. Additionally, Disney-owned ESPN has declined to provide any official statement regarding the matter.

NBCUniversal’s prospective deal with the NBA underscores the intensifying competition among media conglomerates for exclusive sports content, as they seek to capitalize on the enduring popularity and lucrative viewership of professional sports leagues like the NBA.
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

