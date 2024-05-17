College Football 25 Video Games Covers Have Been Revealed by EA Sports

(CTN News) – It has been more than ten years since Electronic Arts Sports decided to stop producing the College Football 25 video game franchise.

In spite of this, the changes that have taken place in the environment of collegiate athletics have made it possible for the game to make a comeback this summer with the release of EA Sports College Football 25.

Players from 134 different Football Bowl Subdivision schools will be featured in the game for the very first time. The game is scheduled to be launched on July 19 worldwide on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

In honor of this event, EA Sports has released two different editions of the game covers: the Deluxe Edition and the Standard Edition.

These editions feature three active college football stars: Donovan Edwards, a running back from Michigan State University; Quinn Ewers, a quarterback from Texas; and Travis Hunter, a wide receiver/defensive back from Colorado and a native of West Palm Beach. Travis Hunter is a native of West Palm Beach.

“Donovan, Quinn, and Travis are poised to continue entertaining and impressing millions of college football fans on the field like they did last year,” said Daryl Holt, senior vice president and group general manager at EA Sports, before the game started.

College Football 25 is a great way for EA Sports to usher in a new era for college football.”

“We’re honored to be able to include thousands of current athletes.” During the previous season, Edwards was a significant contributor to Michigan’s victory, which was the school’s twelfth overall and its first national championship not since 1997.

The native of Michigan set a record by scoring two touchdowns with touchdown runs of forty yards or longer in the championship game. He was the first player in the history of the College Football Playoffs to accomplish this accomplishment.

Edwards pointed out that “EA Sports games are legendary, and to appear on the cover of College Football 25 is truly surreal.” “It is a tremendous honor to continue the tradition of Michigan greats by appearing on the cover of an EA Sports college football game alongside them.”

Ewers was a quarterback for the Longhorns during the previous season, during which he accumulated 3,479 yards and 22 touchdowns, which contributed to Texas’s victory in the Big 12 Basketball Championship.

“It is an immense honor to represent the burnt orange on both the physical and virtual gridirons.” “EA Sports games provided the initial platform for me to realize a childhood ambition of representing the Longhorns, so being featured on the cover of College Football 25 is a complete circle,” said Ewers in his explanation.

After enrolling at Jackson State, Hunter emerged as the most promising prospect among the class of 2022. He was presented with the title of SWAC Freshman of the Year prior to his decision to request a transfer and follow in the footsteps of head coach Deion Sanders by transferring to Colorado.

Hunter was voted to the second team of the Pac-12 football conference after leading the Buffaloes in receiving yards with 721 and committing three interceptions.

Hunter expressed his excitement, “Being a part of College Football 25 and representing my Buffaloes on the cover of a game with so much anticipation is beyond my wildest dreams.” “I am looking forward to seeing myself, my school, and my teammates participate in the game.”

The EA Orlando Studios were the location where the production of College Football 25 took place. The studios that are responsible for the production of Madden NFL and NBA Live.

EA Sports is going to share additional details about the game on Friday, and they will continue to do so throughout the summer. For both the Standard and Deluxe editions, pre-orders are currently being taken.

