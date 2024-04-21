Connect with us

World News

Amsterdam Tells Tourist to “Stay Away” as it Battles Mass Tourism
Advertisement

News Learning World News

Climbers Turing Mount Everest into a Mountain of Garbage

World News

Europol Raids JuicyFields Cannabis Platform Seizing 2.6 Billion Euros in Assets

News Sports World News

"The Juice" OJ Simpson Dies After Long Battle with Cancer

World News

Pope Francis Calls Transition Surgery an Assault on Human Dignity

World News

Planes Collide While on the Ground at Britain's Heathrow Airport

World News

Russia Probes Possible US Links to Recent Terrorist Attacks

Legal News World News

School Boards in Canada Sue Social Media Giants Seeking $4bn in Damages

News World News

WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Wins Temporary Reprieve From US Extradition

World News

Gunmen Who Killed 133 People in Moscow Captured Near Ukraine Border

News World News

Catherine, Princess of Wales 42 Announces She Has Cancer

World News

Gunmen Storm Concert in Moscow Killing at Least 40 and Injuring Over 100

World News

Ireland's First Openly Gay Prime Minister Leo Varadkar Quits

World News

Briton to Prohibit Foreign States from Owning British Newspapers

News Ukraine War World News

Putin Warns NATO Russia is Not Afraid of a Nuclear War

News World News

Boeing Whistleblower Found Dead in Hotel Parking Lot

News Trending News World News

Boeing 737 MAX Fails FAA Audit, Whistleblower Found Dead

News World News

Andrew Tate Re-Arrested in Romania as Alleged Witch Hunt Continues

News World News

Prince Harry's US Visa in Jeopardy After Admitting to Drug Use

News World News

Pope Francis Denounces Gender Theory Calling it an "Ugly Ideology"

World News

Amsterdam Tells Tourist to “Stay Away” as it Battles Mass Tourism

Avatar of CTN News

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Amsterdam Mass Tourism
Amsterday Battles Mass Tourism: File Image

As part of its fight against mass tourism, Amsterdam has told tourists to “stay away” and has said it will no longer allow the construction of new hotel structures, the municipal administration announced this week.

“Our goal is to make and keep the city livable for residents and visitors. This implies no mass tourism, no new hotels, and no more than 20 million hotel overnight stays by tourists every year,” city officials stated in a statement.

A new hotel in Amsterdam can only be built if another hotel closes, the number of sleeping rooms does not increase, and the new hotel is superior, such as more sustainable.

However, the rule does not apply to new hotels that have already obtained permits.

The Dutch city has aggressively sought to curb tourist numbers, which number in the millions each year, mostly by discouraging sex and drug-related tourism to the red-light district.

Last year, it launched an online “Stay Away” campaign, with young British men as the primary target.

In the United Kingdom, the city of London has put in place a number of steps to mitigate the effects of mass tourism. These include limiting the renting of short-term housing, promoting lesser-known parts of the city, and raising awareness about the necessity of environmental preservation.

Mass tourism harms the ecosystem. This is primarily due to energy usage, garbage output, and visitor carbon footprints. Transportation, including cars (tourists frequently utilize taxis) and airports, is a major source of air pollution.

Additionally, airports are a significant source of noise. This lowers the quality of life for London inhabitants, particularly those living near the city’s six airports according to Ma in tourism.

According to Umass Tour, mass tourism is also becoming a rising issue in Spain, one of the world’s most popular destinations. On Saturday, thousands of people protested around the Canary Islands to demand changes to the mass tourist model that they claim is overwhelming the archipelago.

“We are not against tourism,” local resident Rosario Correo told TVE, Spain’s state television network. “We’re asking that they change this model that allows for unlimited growth of tourism.”

Last year, 16 million people visited the Canary Islands, more than seven times the population of 2.2 million, which demonstrators believe is unsustainable. Spain as a whole received a record 85.1 million visitors last year.

Keywords: things to do in amsterdam, amsterdam airport schiphol, hotels in amsterdam, amsterdam airports, amsterdam hotels, amsterdam weather, city of amsterdam

Amsterdam’s Red Light District Bans Cannabis on the Street

Amsterdam’s Red Light District Will Bans Cannabis on the Street
Related Topics:
Avatar of CTN News

The CTNNews editorial team comprises seasoned journalists and writers dedicated to delivering accurate, timely news coverage. They possess a deep understanding of current events, ensuring insightful analysis. With their expertise, the team crafts compelling stories that resonate with readers, keeping them informed on global happenings.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies