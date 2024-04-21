As part of its fight against mass tourism, Amsterdam has told tourists to “stay away” and has said it will no longer allow the construction of new hotel structures, the municipal administration announced this week.

“Our goal is to make and keep the city livable for residents and visitors. This implies no mass tourism, no new hotels, and no more than 20 million hotel overnight stays by tourists every year,” city officials stated in a statement.

A new hotel in Amsterdam can only be built if another hotel closes, the number of sleeping rooms does not increase, and the new hotel is superior, such as more sustainable.

However, the rule does not apply to new hotels that have already obtained permits.

The Dutch city has aggressively sought to curb tourist numbers, which number in the millions each year, mostly by discouraging sex and drug-related tourism to the red-light district.

Last year, it launched an online “Stay Away” campaign, with young British men as the primary target.

In the United Kingdom, the city of London has put in place a number of steps to mitigate the effects of mass tourism. These include limiting the renting of short-term housing, promoting lesser-known parts of the city, and raising awareness about the necessity of environmental preservation.

Mass tourism harms the ecosystem. This is primarily due to energy usage, garbage output, and visitor carbon footprints. Transportation, including cars (tourists frequently utilize taxis) and airports, is a major source of air pollution.

Additionally, airports are a significant source of noise. This lowers the quality of life for London inhabitants, particularly those living near the city’s six airports according to Ma in tourism.

According to Umass Tour, mass tourism is also becoming a rising issue in Spain, one of the world’s most popular destinations. On Saturday, thousands of people protested around the Canary Islands to demand changes to the mass tourist model that they claim is overwhelming the archipelago.

“We are not against tourism,” local resident Rosario Correo told TVE, Spain’s state television network. “We’re asking that they change this model that allows for unlimited growth of tourism.”

Last year, 16 million people visited the Canary Islands, more than seven times the population of 2.2 million, which demonstrators believe is unsustainable. Spain as a whole received a record 85.1 million visitors last year.

Keywords: things to do in amsterdam, amsterdam airport schiphol, hotels in amsterdam, amsterdam airports, amsterdam hotels, amsterdam weather, city of amsterdam