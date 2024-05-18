F1 Race In Emilia Romagna 2024: How To Watch Without Cable

(CTN News) – Start your engines, all you Formula One fans! The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is scheduled to take place this next weekend, concluding the 2024 season.

This Sunday, at nine o’clock in the morning Eastern Time, the seventh Grand Prix of the 2024 Formula One season will take place in Imola. In spite of the fact that Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing has won four of the six Grand Prix races so far this year, the season was completely turned upside down when Lando Norris of McLaren Racing took first place on the Formula One circuit for the very first time for the very first time.

At the Emilia Romagna, can Verstappen be able to rediscover his best form? It is necessary for you to listen to the track in order to discover out.

If you are a fan of Formula One and have already logged some miles as a fan, or if the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will be your first time tuning into the action on the track, it can be difficult to watch or stream this incredibly popular international sport from the United States.

In the event that you do not wish to have to compete in order to locate the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on television, we have you covered. How to watch the Formula One races this weekend is outlined below.

A guide to watching the Formula One Emilia Romagna Grand Prix:

The day is Sunday, May 19th, 2024.

9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) and 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT)

The Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari (Imola) is the location of the event.

ESPN is the television channel.

ESPN+ streaming service

The Formula One Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is broadcast on which channel?

During the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, ESPN will broadcast the race live. This season, ESPN is the primary broadcaster of Formula One, with 18 of the 24 races being broadcast on either ESPN or ABC, and the remaining events being broadcast on ESPN2. In 2024, ESPN+ will broadcast a total of sixteen races.

Cord-cutters who are interested in watching Formula One racing, including the grand prix that will take place this weekend, are encouraged to subscribe to a live TV streaming service such as Hulu’s live TV bundle, which includes ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+.

A direct membership to ESPN+ is an economical choice that is perfect for fans of all different sorts of sports.

If you are searching for a subscription that costs less, you should consider this option. An F1 TV Pro membership is a straightforward method to view every race, practice, and qualifier, and it is an excellent choice for individuals who are solely interested in watching Formula One racing and do not worry about the capacity to watch other sports.

How to watch Formula One in the United States without having cable:

If you want to watch Formula One races (or any other sporting event), the live TV tier on Hulu is a good alternative. You will have access to ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 if you purchase the live TV bundle from the streaming service; however, you will need to check your zip code to ensure that you are eligible.

In addition, this package includes a membership to ESPN+, which enables you to watch Formula One races and practices on that platform.

In addition to that, you will have access to Hulu’s regular content collection as well as Disney+, which is financed by advertisements. In addition, Hulu’s live TV plans come with boundless storage for digital video recorders (DVRs), a hardware-free setup method, and an easy online canceling option.

