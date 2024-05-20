Connect with us

Sports

Man City Wins Its Fourth Straight Premier League Title Despite a Financial Probe
Advertisement

Sports

While The Avalanche Are Very Good, The Stars Are Simply Superior

Sports

Why Was Scottie Scheffler Arrested? His First Reaction Is Shown Below

Sports

College Football 25 Video Games Covers Have Been Revealed by EA Sports

Sports

Can You Use MMA Gloves for Hitting the Bag?

Sports

Paris 2024 Olympics: Men's Basketball Roster Updates and Analysis

Sports

This Is Why Harrison Butker's Commencement Speech Went Viral.

Sports

Game 4 Ends In a 5-1 Stars Win As Wyatt Johnston Scores Twice

Sports

The Hurricanes Beat The Rangers 4-1 In Game 5 To Eliminate Them

Sports

How to Place Your First Bet on Online IPL Betting Sites in India? Expert Guidev

Sports

PGA Championship 2024: Who Will Win? Expert Picks, Odds & More

Sports

Arsenal Remain In Title Contention After Trossard Sinks Manchester United

Sports

Celtics Take 2-1 Lead In Series After Jayson Tatum Scores 33 Points

Sports

Bruins Captain Brad Marchand Has Been Injured In The Upper Body

Sports

IPL Final 2024 Tickets: Date, Stadium, Venue, and How to Book Ticket Online

Sports

Dortmund vs Real Madrid In The Champions League Final 2024: Date, Venue, Predictions

Sports

Bruins-Panthers Game 2 Preparations. Canucks-Oilers Series Opener

Sports

Inoue vs Nery: Japanese Champ Defends Super Bantamweight Title

Sports

The UFC 301 Fight Between Alexandre Pantoja And Steve Erceg Is A Homecoming

Sports

Kentucky Derby Could Be Wet. Sierra Leone, One Of The Early Favorites, Won In Slop

Sports

Man City Wins Its Fourth Straight Premier League Title Despite a Financial Probe

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Man City
PHOTO BY NAOMI BAKER/GETTY IMAGES

(CTN News) – On Sunday, through their 3-1 victory over West Ham United, Man City surpassed a 136-year-old record and tied for the Premier League championship for a fourth consecutive season.

The previous mark for most Premier League victories held by a single team was effectively surpassed by this triumph.

It was determined on the final day of the competition who would be crowned the champion and be awarded the prestigious title. A victory over Arsenal was imperative for Man City to advance to the second position in the standings. Every match between Arsenal and Everton concluded in a 2-1 loss.

Had Manchester City not secured a draw or suffered a loss in the match, the trophy would have been awarded to Arsenal.

On the contrary, City commemorated their sixth Premier League victory over the previous seven years. A triumph constituted this achievement.

Before Man City extraordinary season-long triumph the year before, no English club had ever won four consecutive league championships. This accomplishment entailed triumphs in the European Champions League, the English Premier League, and the FA Cup.

This includes claiming the FA Cup, the English soccer league’s championship. Manchester City has surpassed the previous benchmark for the highest annual revenue in the Premier League with $891 million in revenue. This represents a greater than sixteen percent increase compared to the previous year’s total.

Coached by the renowned Catalan coach Pep Guardiola, the club founded by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al Nahyan has positioned itself as a preeminent force in the sport of soccer, having accumulated sixteen championships to that date.

Man City has become a major participant in the international soccer community as a result of Sheikh Mansour’s financial resources as a member of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi and the club’s willingness to invest in players of the highest caliber.

This is as a result of the club’s commitment to investing in elite-caliber athletes.

Conversely, the accumulation of clouds encircles the assemblage of athletes adorned in sky blue uniforms. The English Premier League (EPL) lodged complaints against Man City in February 2023, alleging that the club had violated the league’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) and Financial Fair Play (FFP).

Nevertheless, the EPL failed to respond to the accusations. Certain allegations have been made since 2009, whereas others date as far back as 2018. Ever since that period, an investigation has been conducted covertly and methodically, with Manchester City maintaining a resolute denial of any potential legal transgression.

Given the circumstances, the individual may potentially face monetary penalties, suspensions, or even a demotion.

As a consequence of Man City 2018 UEFA Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulation violation verdict, the club was consequently ineligible for a two-year period of participation in the Champions League.

As a result, the ruling was overturned subsequent to the club’s submission of an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) concerning the verdict.

For the current season, both Everton and Nottingham Forest were fined for exceeding the financial restrictions imposed by the Premier League.

These two groups were both eliminated from the competition. Despite incurring losses that would have otherwise positioned them in a lower group, both teams managed to secure a spot in the highest echelon of the competition.

Sportico has reported that Man City is presently ranked as the sixth most valuable club worldwide, among the top fifty soccer franchises. At the moment, the club’s valuation stands at an estimated $4.75 billion. Sheikh Mansour successfully acquired City in 2008 for a sum totaling 388.5 million dollars.

SEE ALSO:

College Football 25 Video Games Covers Have Been Revealed by EA Sports

Why Was Scottie Scheffler Arrested? His First Reaction Is Shown Below

Can You Use MMA Gloves for Hitting the Bag?
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies