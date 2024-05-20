(CTN News) – On Sunday, through their 3-1 victory over West Ham United, Man City surpassed a 136-year-old record and tied for the Premier League championship for a fourth consecutive season.

The previous mark for most Premier League victories held by a single team was effectively surpassed by this triumph.

It was determined on the final day of the competition who would be crowned the champion and be awarded the prestigious title. A victory over Arsenal was imperative for Man City to advance to the second position in the standings. Every match between Arsenal and Everton concluded in a 2-1 loss.

Had Manchester City not secured a draw or suffered a loss in the match, the trophy would have been awarded to Arsenal.

On the contrary, City commemorated their sixth Premier League victory over the previous seven years. A triumph constituted this achievement.

Before Man City extraordinary season-long triumph the year before, no English club had ever won four consecutive league championships. This accomplishment entailed triumphs in the European Champions League, the English Premier League, and the FA Cup.

This includes claiming the FA Cup, the English soccer league’s championship. Manchester City has surpassed the previous benchmark for the highest annual revenue in the Premier League with $891 million in revenue. This represents a greater than sixteen percent increase compared to the previous year’s total.

Coached by the renowned Catalan coach Pep Guardiola, the club founded by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al Nahyan has positioned itself as a preeminent force in the sport of soccer, having accumulated sixteen championships to that date.

Man City has become a major participant in the international soccer community as a result of Sheikh Mansour’s financial resources as a member of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi and the club’s willingness to invest in players of the highest caliber.

This is as a result of the club’s commitment to investing in elite-caliber athletes.

Conversely, the accumulation of clouds encircles the assemblage of athletes adorned in sky blue uniforms. The English Premier League (EPL) lodged complaints against Man City in February 2023, alleging that the club had violated the league’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) and Financial Fair Play (FFP).

Nevertheless, the EPL failed to respond to the accusations. Certain allegations have been made since 2009, whereas others date as far back as 2018. Ever since that period, an investigation has been conducted covertly and methodically, with Manchester City maintaining a resolute denial of any potential legal transgression.

Given the circumstances, the individual may potentially face monetary penalties, suspensions, or even a demotion.

As a consequence of Man City 2018 UEFA Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulation violation verdict, the club was consequently ineligible for a two-year period of participation in the Champions League.

As a result, the ruling was overturned subsequent to the club’s submission of an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) concerning the verdict.

For the current season, both Everton and Nottingham Forest were fined for exceeding the financial restrictions imposed by the Premier League.

These two groups were both eliminated from the competition. Despite incurring losses that would have otherwise positioned them in a lower group, both teams managed to secure a spot in the highest echelon of the competition.

Sportico has reported that Man City is presently ranked as the sixth most valuable club worldwide, among the top fifty soccer franchises. At the moment, the club’s valuation stands at an estimated $4.75 billion. Sheikh Mansour successfully acquired City in 2008 for a sum totaling 388.5 million dollars.

