Billie Eilish’s New Song ‘Skinny’ Addresses Body Shamers

(CTN News) – In the song “Skinny,” which is Billie Eilish’s most recent release, she discusses the inner torment that she experiences as a result of sorrow, as well as the constant scrutiny that she is exposed to regarding her physical appearance.

In addition, she discusses the fact that she is constantly judged by other people based on the way that she seems to them physically.

A public release of the third studio album by the Bad Guy crooner, which was launched on Friday morning and was given the title Hit Me Hard and Soft, was made available to the general public.

The record was released to the public. A comprehensive depiction of her meteoric rise to popularity and everything that comes along with it was offered by this song, which was the first one to be included on the album.

In her most recent song, which is titled “Skinny,” she not only addressed the Billie Eilish criticism that she has received regarding her weight, but she also attacked the intricacies of the love situations that she has been in in the past. She did this by addressing the criticism that she has received regarding her weight.

“People say I look happy / Just because I got skinny / But the old me is still me and maybe the real me / And I think she’s pretty,” Billie Eilish began her song with the lyric “And I think she’s pretty.” This occurred at the opening of the song. This particular lyric was one of the ones that they chose.

After that, she continued by saying, “And the internet is hungry for the meanest kind of funny, and somebody’s got to feed it.”

This was a further Billie Eilish insult to the injury that had already been done.

She brought attention to the matter of how essential it is for the internet to have daily nourishment.

In the time leading up to that, Billie Eilish brought up the topic of body shaming in the course of an interview that she was conducting for British Vogue.

In her statement, she used the remark “Dude, I don’t even know,” which was included in her statement. Since I have a more strong viewpoint on the topic, I can tell you the truth: no one can say anything about my physique that I do not know to be true.

This is because I am the one who created it. He went on to say, “To tell you the truth, nobody can say anything about my body.” the speaker continued. He stated, “It is difficult, buddy,” along with the additional phrase, “It is difficult.”

She then continued with the statement by saying, “I also think that if I was younger, like if the internet talked about me the way they do now when I was like 11 years old, I don’t think I would be able to exist, to be honest.”

The vocalist for Ocean Billie Eilish Eyes made the following statement—”I like myself more than I used to, and I’m more concerned in how I feel than how they feel—in order to portray the emotions that she was experiencing. This was her way of conveying the emotions that she was experiencing.

On the one hand, it continues to hurt my feelings like a son of a b***h, but on the other hand, that might be a bunch of bullshit Billie Eilish because it continues to hurt my feelings. Both of these statements are extremely frustrating.

