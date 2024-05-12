Thailand’s Maya Bay Made Famous By Leonardo DiCaprio Rank 5th in the World

The world-famous Maya Bay, which was the setting for the film “The Beach” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, has been ranked the fifth-best beach in the world by London-based Beachatlas.

“Maya Bay, Thailand’s showpiece, has clear blue waters, dramatic cliffs, and stunning white sand.” Beachatlas stated that it is not just nature’s masterpiece, but also a Hollywood celebrity, thanks to The Beach and Leonardo DiCaprio.

“Suddenly, everyone wants a slice of Leo’s paradise, turning Maya Bay into the ultimate bucket list destination.”

These days, however, visitors to Maya Bay must be on their best behavior since Thai authorities are anxious not to see a repeat of the ecological calamity created by over tourism a few years ago.

In March 2018, authorities stated that the beach would be closed to tourists for four months to recuperate from environmental damage caused by overwhelming visitor numbers.

The restriction was extended indefinitely after scans revealed that boat traffic and pollution had damaged 80% of the coral reefs around the bay. Following a large restoration campaign, the bay reopened to tourists in 2022, but only under rigorous regulations to prevent a repeat of previous abuses.

Top 100 Beaches in the World

According to Beachatlas’ 2024 Golden Beach Award survey, Bora Bora in French Polynesia was ranked first, followed by Boulders in South Africa, Waikiki in Hawaii, and Copacabana in Brazil.

Aside from Maya Bay, Pattaya Beach in Chon Buri and Railay Beach West in Krabi came in 12th and 66th place, respectively.

Beachatlas, a firm that specializes in beach-related information, stated that its results were based on votes from travel professionals and influencers from around the world.

The awards, it stated, are designed to highlight “destinations that offer unparalleled natural beauty, vibrant lifestyles, inclusive atmospheres, deep-rooted community ties, and significant cultural heritage”.

Maya Bay Thailand

Maya Bay, located in Thailand’s Phi Phi Islands, is stunning for its turquoise seas and limestone cliffs. This quiet cove rose to prominence after the film “The Beach,” attracting crowds of tourists. It’s a wonderful paradise, but congestion forced a brief shutdown in 2018 to allow the ecosystem to recover.

The bay’s stunning landscape includes silky white sands surrounded by towering granite formations. Snorkelers and divers come here to discover the colorful coral reefs filled with marine life. To get to Maya Bay, take a boat from one of the adjacent islands, such as Phi Phi Don.

Although it reopened in 2022, tight tourist limits are in place to protect this natural beauty. Arriving early guarantees a location to enjoy Maya Bay’s calm before day-trippers arrive. Responsible tourism measures, such as minimizing coral damage, help to ensure its preservation for future generations.