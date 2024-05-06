Tom Brady Gets Roasted Over Divorce From Gisele Bündchen On Netflix

Connect with us

Tom Brady
Tom Brady gets roasted over divorce with Gisele Bündchen during Netflix comedy roast

(CTN News) – It wasn’t long ago that Tom Brady, the quarterback for the New England Patriots, got roasted over his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen by Netflix’s live special show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, hosted by Kevin Hart.

Tom Brady took many jokes on his personal life during the The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady event, which was hosted by comedians and former teammates alike. Brady was on the receiving end of many jokes about his personal life.

While performing his gig, Hart took hilarious digs at Tom’s love life without even hesitating to speak his mind.

His mockery of the former NFL quaterback was a direct response to Gisele’s ultimatum, stating, “She told you you had to retire or you’re done. But when you have a chance to go 8-9 then you gotta go for it.”.

The comedian also joked about Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen’s new boyfriend, who is also her karate coach, Joaquim Valente, who is also a new boyfriend of Gisele Bündchen’s.

It would be interesting to know who else expletived their coach too. It would be Gisele. She expletived her karate coach, Tom, how could you not have seen this coming? Eight karate classes every day?”.

As Nikki Glaser joked later on about Tom’s divorce, she said, “You have seven rings. Well, that’s eight now that Gisele gave hers back to you, so you’re at eight rings.”.

Tom, on the other hand, handled all of these jokes gracefully and with a wide grin on his face throughout.

The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady,

A live special on Netflix scheduled for May 5, 2024, will be streamed live.

As well as Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, Nikki Glaser, Drew Bledsoe, Randy Moss, and Kim Kardashian, there are a number of other members of the show.

In October of 2022, after 13 years of marriage, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen got divorced after 13 years of marriage.

There is no doubt that Gisele Bündchen has been dating Joaquim Valente since June 2023, and that is something that deserves attention.

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

