The Beach Boys Brian Wilson, 81 Placed Under Conservatorship

A judge in California has determined that Brian Wilson, the 81-year-old primary musical visionary of the Beach Boys, will be placed under conservatorship following the death of his wife, who had cared for him while he battled a cognitive illness.

On Thursday, Judge Gus May of the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, authorized a petition submitted in February by lawyers representing potential conservators following the death of Wilson’s wife of 28 years, Melinda Wilson, on January 30.

According to the appeal, Brian Wilson’s neurocognitive impairment has rendered him “unable to properly provide for his own personal needs for physical health”.

The judge stated in the filing that there was “clear and convincing evidence” that the conservatorship was required and suitable since Wilson was “unable to care for” himself and lacked the capacity to make decisions regarding his own health and medications.

He also claimed that evidence revealed Wilson had agreed to the plan.

Brian Wilson’s Children Consulted

In a February statement, Wilson’s family confirmed that LeeAnn Hard, his business manager, and Jean Sievers, his publicist and manager, would serve as co-conservators, in accordance with “family processes” established by Wilson and his wife, who died at their Beverly Hills home.

“This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household, and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for,” according to the family statement.

“Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses,” added the statement.

In addition to appointing the conservators, the judge granted a request by two of Wilson’s seven children, Carnie Wilson and Wendy Wilson of the pop group Wilson Phillips, for all of the children to be consulted on healthcare decisions and, if they so desired, to be added to group texts on nurse updates.

In a February email to The New York Times, Sievers stated that Brian Wilson had dementia and that as a co-conservator, she would “ensure that all of Brian’s daily living needs are satisfied and he continues to lead an active life.” She stated on Friday that she had no more comments.

Beach Boys transformed pop music

Wilson has fought with mental health issues for years, including depression and a schizoaffective disorder diagnosis, which manifested as auditory hallucinations both on tour and in the studio as the Beach Boys’ creative force.

The Beach Boys transformed pop music in the 1960s with a trademark sound that combined lush harmonies, creative instrumentation, and emotive lyrics. With classics like Good Vibrations and God Only Knows, they were one of the most influential bands of their day, alongside the Beatles.

Brian Wilson’s wife, whom he met in 1986, acted as his healthcare agent near the end of her life, according to court documents. They married in 1995 and have five children. Wilson credits her with stabilizing his life and career.

“Melinda was more than my wife,” Wilson said on Instagram in January, confirming her death. “She was my saviour.” She provided the emotional assurance I needed to pursue a profession. She urged me to create music that was near to my heart. “She was my anchor.”

