Thai Police Arrest Belgian for Shooting Compatriot then Burning Body
Drunk Driver Hits and Kills Police Officer at Road Checkpoint

School Director, Retired Teacher Arrested for Molesting a 12-Year-Old Student

Police Discover 14.8Kg of Raw Heroin in Slushy Machines

Court Warrant Sought Over 8 Year-Old Telepath in Thailand

Family Who Claim Their Boy is the Reincarnated Son of Lord Buddha Sued

Police Believe Human Remains Found in Barrel Are of Missing Korean Man

New Zealander Arrested for Visa Overstay By 2,173 days

Police Seize Over $1 Million in Assets From Teen Gang in Chiang Rai

Police Seize 1.4Kg of Heroin in Northeastern Thailand, 4 Smugglers Arrested

Police Arrest Man for Assaulting Woman and Masturbating in Public

Police Arrest Chinese Men Wanted for Kidnapping and Extortion

CIB Police Arrest American Fugitive in Bangkok

British YouTuber Gets Police Visit for Criticizing Thailand Online

British Tourist Arrested in Phuket for Assaulting Taxi Driver

Police in Thailand Take Down Call Center Scam Gang Worth US$1.8 Billion

"Live Video" Woman Arrested for Drunk Driving Kicks Police Officer in the Face

School Directors Jailed for 20 Year for Accepting "Tea Money" from Parents

Police Arrest Two Sisters Running Illegal Online Gambling Website

Thai Police Hunt 2 Suspected "Yakuza" Gang Members Over Dismembered Body

Thai Police Arrest Belgian for Shooting Compatriot then Burning Body

Published

20 seconds ago

on

Thai Police Arrest Belgian for Shooting Compatriot
A Belgian man, 42, was arrested for allegedly killing a Belgian friend: File Image

Police have arrested a 42-year-old Belgian man was detained in this northeastern Thailand after he reportedly killed a 49-year-old Belgian compatriot and burned the body near his home. The police only identified the suspect as Mr.Steve Rossgnon.

Mr Rossgnon was apprehended in Nakhon Phanom province on Sunday after transporting the victim’s motorcycle in his pickup truck and dumping it in a pond in the Ban Phaeng district. Plain clothed police detectives stopped him and searched him.

According to police, he admitted that the motorcycle belonged to a friend whom he had shot dead at his home in Tambon Seka Tai, Seka district, Bueng Kan province on Friday.

The Belgian told the police detectives that the late friend, whom he named as Christophe, routinely solicited him for money. When he refused the demand on Friday, he said Christophe threatened to harm his family and burn down his home.

He then shot Christophe three times with a.22 handgun before burning his body in a hole filled with rubber tires and sticks.

Foreigners Arrested by Police in Koh Samui

Meanwhile, Two foreign individuals were arrested for causing a public disturbance after riding large bikes around with very loud exhaust pipes and giving the middle finger to locals.

Residents living along the road leading to Choeng Mon beach in Koh Samui’s northeast corner initially filed a complaint with the Bophut police station against the two visitors, whose names were not released.

Residents accused them of disturbing the peace and creating a risk to public safety. According to the lawsuit, the two guys rode large motorcycles with loud exhaust pipes up and down the road around a dozen times per day.

However, police informed them that the allegation must be supported by evidence of flagrant offenses. The residents then managed to videotape the visitors in action, with one of the bikers giving them the middle finger.

After receiving the video clip on the police station’s Facebook page, Bophut police chief Pol Col Denduang Thingsrisook directed his subordinates to set up a police checkpoint, and the two tourists were apprehended at a crossroads near Chaweng Beach on Saturday evening.

Both motorcycles allegedly had unauthorized modifications. A shop in Phuket rented the motorcycles. Local neighbors complimented Bophut police for their quick response after receiving the video clip.
Avatar of CTN News

The CTNNews editorial team comprises seasoned journalists and writers dedicated to delivering accurate, timely news coverage. They possess a deep understanding of current events, ensuring insightful analysis. With their expertise, the team crafts compelling stories that resonate with readers, keeping them informed on global happenings.

