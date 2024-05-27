Thai Police Arrest Belgian for Shooting Compatriot then Burning Body

Police have arrested a 42-year-old Belgian man was detained in this northeastern Thailand after he reportedly killed a 49-year-old Belgian compatriot and burned the body near his home. The police only identified the suspect as Mr.Steve Rossgnon.

Mr Rossgnon was apprehended in Nakhon Phanom province on Sunday after transporting the victim’s motorcycle in his pickup truck and dumping it in a pond in the Ban Phaeng district. Plain clothed police detectives stopped him and searched him.

According to police, he admitted that the motorcycle belonged to a friend whom he had shot dead at his home in Tambon Seka Tai, Seka district, Bueng Kan province on Friday.

The Belgian told the police detectives that the late friend, whom he named as Christophe, routinely solicited him for money. When he refused the demand on Friday, he said Christophe threatened to harm his family and burn down his home.

He then shot Christophe three times with a.22 handgun before burning his body in a hole filled with rubber tires and sticks.

Foreigners Arrested by Police in Koh Samui

Meanwhile, Two foreign individuals were arrested for causing a public disturbance after riding large bikes around with very loud exhaust pipes and giving the middle finger to locals.

Residents living along the road leading to Choeng Mon beach in Koh Samui’s northeast corner initially filed a complaint with the Bophut police station against the two visitors, whose names were not released.

Residents accused them of disturbing the peace and creating a risk to public safety. According to the lawsuit, the two guys rode large motorcycles with loud exhaust pipes up and down the road around a dozen times per day.

However, police informed them that the allegation must be supported by evidence of flagrant offenses. The residents then managed to videotape the visitors in action, with one of the bikers giving them the middle finger.

After receiving the video clip on the police station’s Facebook page, Bophut police chief Pol Col Denduang Thingsrisook directed his subordinates to set up a police checkpoint, and the two tourists were apprehended at a crossroads near Chaweng Beach on Saturday evening.

Both motorcycles allegedly had unauthorized modifications. A shop in Phuket rented the motorcycles. Local neighbors complimented Bophut police for their quick response after receiving the video clip.