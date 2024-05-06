Connect with us

Entertainment

'The Fall Guy' Opens To $28.5M, Giving Hollywood a Muted Summer Start
Advertisement

Entertainment

A Free Madonna Concert Draws 1.6 Million People To Copacabana

Entertainment

Kevin Spacey Faces New Inappropriate Behavior Allegations

Entertainment

Helldivers 2 Controversy Leads To Sony Making PSN FAQ Changes

Entertainment

Star Wars Day: What Is It? Why Is May 4 Celebrated? Here's What You Need To Know

Entertainment

Downloadhub4u 2024: Exploring the Popularity, Legality, and Impact

Entertainment

Kate Hudson Wore a Fringed Lace-Up Dress With a Plunging Neckline

Entertainment

Paramount Global Replaces CEO Amid Merger Talks With Skydance Media

Entertainment

Mary Marquardt: The Complete Biography of Harrison Ford’s First Wife

Entertainment

Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poet's Department' Nod: Charlie Puth's Reaction

Entertainment

Disney Releases First Teaser Trailer for "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Entertainment

Top 5 Adventure Films To Watch Right Now!

Entertainment

60-year-old Alejandra Marisa Crowned Miss Universe in Buenos Aires

Entertainment

7 Naver Webtoons Recommended For Korean Language Study

Entertainment

Naver Webtoon vs. Line Webtoon: A Comprehensive Comparison

Entertainment

First-Ever Pakistani Hand-Drawn Animated Movie 'The Glassworker' To Premiere at Annecy 2024

Entertainment

DeepFake Video Goes Viral Of Ducky Bhai's Wife Aroob Jatoi

Entertainment

AFI Winner Nicole Kidman Reveals Her Girls' Epic Post-Awards Party

Entertainment

Justin Bieber's Instagram Tears Cause Fans to Express Concern

Entertainment

Boy Kills World Review: Bill Skarsgård Rocks The Action Movie

Entertainment

‘The Fall Guy’ Opens To $28.5M, Giving Hollywood a Muted Summer Start

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

14 seconds ago

on

The Fall Guy

(CTN News) – Studio estimates show “The Fall Guy,” starring Ryan Gosling, opened below expectations with $28.5 million. It provides a lukewarm start to a summer movie season that’s yet to be determined.

Marvel has consistently dominated the weekend with $100 million-plus launches with its releases from Universal Pictures. In 2023, it was “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ that opened to $118 million. However, last year’s strikes jumbled this year’s movie calendar; “Deadpool & Wolverine” will instead open in July.

The summer launch instead went to a movie about the stunt performers who anonymously sacrifice their bodies for blockbuster action sequences. Predictions for the weekend’s opening were $30 million to $40 million.

Director David Leitch, who directed “Deadpool 2” and “The Fall Guy,” rode the momentum of glowing reviews and SXSW buzz into the weekend. A $130 million production budget will require sustained interest. Overseas, it added $25.4 million.

The film’s audience score (an “A-“) and Rotten Tomatoes reviews (83% fresh) will work in its favor over the long run. According to Universal distribution chief Jim Orr,

“The Fall Guy” is on track for a strong launch.

Orr said, “Our opening was very solid.” He added, “We look forward to a very long, very robust, and very successful domestic run.”

However, the modest start for “The Fall Guy” indicates broader concerns for the industry. As superhero films haven’t been as popular as they once were, studios are looking for more innovative alternatives. There was a lot to like about “The Fall Guy,” with its extravagant action sequences, its star, its director, and its very good reviews.

Instead, “The Fall Guy,” loosely based on the 1980s TV series, emphasized that the movie industry will struggle to recapture last year’s “Barbenheimer” fervor. Gosling and Blunt were both nominated for Oscars for their roles in “The Fall Guy.”

It will be an interesting, nontraditional summer, according to Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian.

The work stoppages of last year have resulted in fewer big movies hitting theaters. Traditionally, the summer box office generated about $4 billion, but this year’s expected to be closer to $3 billion.

Let’s give ‘The Fall Guy’ a chance to build momentum over the summer. “It’s a different kind of summer kickoff film,” Dergarabedian said. Every summer movie season begins with huge expectations, but this isn’t your usual summer movie season.”

“Star Wars: The Phantom Menace” rereleased by Walt Disney Co. collected $8.1 million over the weekend, 25 years after George Lucas’ little-loved prequel grossed $1 billion.

With $7.6 million in its second week, Zendaya tennis drama “Challengers” fell to third place. Luca Guadagnino’s Amazon MGM release sold 49% less than its first weekend.

Sony Screen Gems also released “Tarot,” a supernatural horror film. This is yet another low-budget horror movie that hasn’t performed as well as it has in the past few years, debuting with $6.5 million.

Tickets sold at U.S. and Canadian theaters from Friday to Sunday, according to Comscore. A final release of domestic data is expected on Monday.

SEE ALSO:

A Free Madonna Concert Draws 1.6 Million People To Copacabana

Helldivers 2 Controversy Leads To Sony Making PSN FAQ Changes

Star Wars Day: What Is It? Why Is May 4 Celebrated? Here’s What You Need To Know
Related Topics:
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies