Connect with us

Learning

How Fixed Deposits Can Help You Achieve Your Financial Goals
Advertisement

Learning

Where To Get Range Rover Service in Dubai

Learning

NH Homebuyers: The Stress-Free Way to Sell Your Home

Learning

Why Joe Homebuyer is the Best Choice for Home Sellers in Utah

Learning

Evolution and Impact of Language Skills Evaluation in Modern Recruitment Practices

Learning

Evil Eye Jewelry: Does Really Work?

Learning

Exploring the Value of IPTV Premium Subscriptions

Learning

From Dreams to Decisions: How a Bike Finance Calculator Simplifies the Path to Your Ideal Two-Wheeler

Learning

Planning for Parenthood: Antenatal and Delivery Plans Guide with Your Obstetrician

Learning

Golden Elite Deco's Bathroom Vanities Surpass Competitors

Learning

Busting EV Myths: Range Anxiety, Charging Times, and More

Learning

Food Distributors Are the Backbone of Your Culinary Excellence

Learning

Vladimir Okhotnikov explains why it’s useless to save fiat currency

Learning

The Essential Guide to BJJ Rash Guards

Learning

4 Strategies for Overcoming Substance Abuse and Reclaiming Your Life

Learning

Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About the CVOR Test

Learning

Ancient Vedic Astrologer Jyotish Acharya Devraj JI

Learning

A Beginner's Guide to Choosing Your First Delta 8 Disposable: Safety, Cost, and Effectiveness

Learning

Top 10 Qualities of an Effective Security Guard

Learning

Understanding Different Types of Gemstones: From Diamonds to Sapphires

Learning

How Fixed Deposits Can Help You Achieve Your Financial Goals

Avatar of Salman

Published

9 hours ago

on

How Fixed Deposits Can Help You Achieve Your Financial Goals

Millions of Indians include Fixed Deposits (FDs) in their financial planning. While booking an FD, you simply have to deposit a lump sum amount for a fixed tenure at a pre-decided interest rate to enjoy predictable returns., fixed deposits offer a risk-free avenue to grow your savings and are Known for their high stability and security.

Beyond just savings, you can strategically use fixed deposits to fulfil different financial goals. Let’s look at those goals and how FDs help you achieve them.

Goal 1: Creating emergency funds

FD laddering is a highly beneficial strategy for creating emergency funds. In this strategy, you divide your investment into multiple FDs with different maturity dates and interest rates. By spreading the maturity periods, you make sure that part of your investment is always accessible for emergencies while the rest continues to grow.

This method balances the need for urgent cash needs with the goal of earning higher returns on long-term bank deposits.

Goal 2: Planning for short-term goals

Fixed deposit interests offer stability. For short-term goals, this feature makes them a secure alternative to the high-risk nature of market-linked securities. When you allocate funds into an FD, you know that your capital stays safe and grows at a fixed rate, even over short tenures. This approach is useful for objectives like funding an upcoming trip or saving up for a down payment.

Goal 3: Supporting long-term goals

FDs also play an important role in long-term financial planning, such as saving for retirement or your child’s education. Banks generally offer higher interest rates for longer durations, and the power of compounding works best over the long term. In simple words, the longer you hold the deposit, the more you can earn.

So, lock in funds at higher FD rates for a longer timeframe and enjoy a huge corpus to meet your long-term goals.

Goal 4: Proofing your savings against inflation

While known for their safety and predictable returns, one of the criticisms is that FD rates do not always beat inflation. However, with INDIE Fixed Deposits, you can earn an interest rate of up to 7.75% and outpace inflation over time. Offered by IndusInd Bank, you can use INDIE as your go-to online FD app and enjoy multiple benefits like:

  • Start an INDIE FD with a minimum deposit of ₹1,000 anytime, anywhere.
  • Book different types of FDs, from regular ones to senior citizen fixed deposits.
  • Enable auto-sweep facility to earn FD-like rates on your excess bank account balance.
  • Pay directly from your FD if your savings account balance runs low.
  • Set up multiple payout options, i.e., monthly, quarterly, yearly, etc.

Book your INDIE Fixed Deposit today with a 100% digital process. Enjoy some of the best fixed deposit interest rates and exclusive banking services at your fingertips.

Goal 5: Reducing tax liability

Tax-saving FDs are an ideal option for those who have the goal of reducing tax liability while earning stable returns.

Under section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961, investments in tax-saving FDs are eligible for a deduction up to ₹1.5 lakh per annum. Although these FDs come with a lock-in period of five years, they offer the dual benefits of tax savings and interest earnings. Thus, both tax-conscious investors and those seeking high growth can add this FD variant to their portfolios.

Key takeaways

Fixed deposits are a versatile and secure investment option that can play an important role in achieving various financial goals. No matter if you are building an emergency fund, saving for a short-term goal, planning for your retirement, or looking for tax-saving options, FDs can be customised to meet your needs.

Moreover, their predictable returns, ease of online investment, customisable tenure, and tax-saving feature, offer safety and growth that is hard to match. So, add FDs to your financial portfolio today. Take a step towards your financial goals with assurance and peace of mind.

SEE ALSO: Green Serenity: Cultivating Tranquility with Indoor Plants
Related Topics:
Avatar of Salman

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies