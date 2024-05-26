Connect with us

News Asia

Election Commission Releases Vote Count for First Five Phases of Lok Sabha
Advertisement

News Asia

Police Raids On Rave Party In Bengaluru: Many Telugu Actors Arrested

News Asia

AI Videos Of Modi Spark Controversy in Indian General Election

News Asia

Imran Khan Live Via Video Link

News Asia

SC Resumes Hearing NAB Laws Case as Imran Khan May Not Appear Via Video Link

News Asia

Watch Imran khan Live from the Supreme Court of Pakistan

News News Asia

Australia's Albanese Government Jails Afghan War Crimes Whistleblower

News News Asia

Japan to Start Hunting Fin Whales Despite World Condemnation

Business News Asia

China Dominates in Bids to Explore for Iraq Oil and Gas

News News Asia

Taizhou Zoo in China Slammed Over Dog Pandas

News Asia

19-Year-Old Man Dies After Eating Shawarma in Mumbai

News News Asia

United Nations Reports Over 3 Million Displaced from Myanmar Conflict

News Asia

Aadhaar Card Update Deadline Extended: What You Need to Know

News Asia

2024 Lok Sabha Elections: Find Your Polling Booth and Verify Voter ID Easily

News News Asia

Myanmar's Military Bans Men of Conscription-Age From Working Abroad

News News Asia

Police in India Investigate Deepfake Videos as Election Gets Heated

News News Asia

China's Claims Over the South China Sea Called "Absurd and Ludicrous"

News News Asia

China Sea Trials Next-Generation Type 003 Aircraft Carrier the Fujian

News Asia

China Sends Long March-5 Spacecraft to the Dark Side of the Moon

News Asia

Highway Collapse in Guangdong China Killing 24 People

News Asia

Election Commission Releases Vote Count for First Five Phases of Lok Sabha

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

33 seconds ago

on

Election Commission Releases Vote Count for First Five Phases of Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha election: On Saturday, the Election Commission (EC) revealed the total number of votes cast in each constituency during the first five stages of the general election. This is the first time the EC has disclosed the entire number of votes cast in the Lok Sabha election.

The commission released the data a day after the Supreme Court denied the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms’ request for Form 17 C, which contains voter turnout data at the booth level and is distributed to all polling agents of candidates.

6751 20 5 2024 8 50 12 4 07 KASHMIR ELECTION SGR 20 05 2024

Supreme Court’s Decision on Lok Sabha Election Data

In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court earlier this week, the commission expressed concern that the petitioners’ approach has a “design, a pattern” at work.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the EC reiterated this: “The commission notes the pattern of false narratives and mischievous design to vitiate the electoral process.” It added that any change in the number of votes cast is impossible.

“The Supreme Court’s observations and ruling on the Election Commission of India’s process of releasing turnout figures have given the commission great confidence. This places a greater obligation on the commission to serve the cause of electoral democracy with unwavering determination,” the statement added.

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress chief, alleged that the Election Commission’s “credibility” was at an “all-time low”.

The Commission responded that collecting and storing votes is rigorous, transparent, and participatory. It said there was a “pattern of false narratives and mischievous design to vitiate the electoral process”.

110421727

“The Commission and its officials across the states have been disseminating voter turnout data in the best possible manner, taking into account statutory considerations,” the polling panel stated.

It further stated that all candidates’ authorized agents possess Form 17C, which details the total number of votes cast at each of the nearly 10.5 lakh polling stations spread across 543 parliamentary constituencies. The Commission stated that the total number of votes cast reported in Form 17C cannot be changed because they are available to all contesting candidates.

“Agents of candidates are always allowed to accompany EVM and statutory papers, including Form 17C, from polling station to storage in a strong room as per Rule 49 V (2) of the Conduct of Election Rules 1961,” the poll panel stated, adding that the candidate or his/her agents bring a copy of the Form 17C to the counting centre and compare it to the results in each round.

Voter turnout data from ECI:

Phase- I

Total electorate: 16,63,86,344

Votes Cast: 11,0052,103

Percentage: 66.14%

Phase-II

Total electorate: 15,86,45,484

Votes Cast: 10,58,30,572

Percentage: 66.71%

Phase- III

Total Electorate: 17,24,04,907

Votes Cast: 11,32,34,676

Percentage: 65.68%

Phase- IV

Total Electorate: 17,70,75,629

Votes cast: 12,24,69,319

Percentage: 69.16%

Phase – V

Total Electorate: 8,95,67,973

Votes Cast: 5,57,10,618

Percentage: 62.20%
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies