Kevin Spacey Faces New Inappropriate Behavior Allegations: Getty Images

Kevin Spacey, the Oscar-winning actor, has denied new charges of inappropriate behavior by men who will appear in a British television documentary airing next week.

In an online interview with journalist Dan Wootton, Spacey stated that he has never done anything unlawful and revealed that he has struggled to return to work since being convicted of criminal charges in a London court last year.

“I can’t go through this again, allowing myself to be baselessly attacked without defending myself,” he said in the “Kevin Spacey: Right Of Reply” interview, which aired late Friday on Wootton’s YouTube channel.

Last July, a London jury cleared Spacey of sexual assault charges stemming from 20-year-old allegations made by four men. The court victory was his second since he defeated “Star Trek: Discovery” star Anthony Rapp’s $40 million lawsuit in New York in 2022.

The documentary “Spacey Unmasked” will show on Channel 4 in Britain on May 6 and 7, and on Max in the United States.

Kevin Spacey mentioned during the interview that the program will feature evidence from men about events that occurred between 1976 and 2013.

“I take full responsibility for my past behaviour and my actions, but I cannot and will not take responsibility or apologize to anyone who’s made up stuff about me or exaggerated stories about me,” said Spacey, who was honored with Academy Award nominations for “The Usual Suspects” as well as “American Beauty” .

“I’ve never told someone that if they give me sexual favors, then I will help them out with their career, never,” he said.

Old Vic Theatre in London

Old Vic Theatre in London: Getty Images

Kevin Spacey, who was the creative director of the Old Vic Theatre in London from 2004 to 2015, said that he was a “flirt” with men in their twenties and made “clumsy” advances on occasion.

“I’ve clearly hooked up with some men, who thought they might get ahead in their careers by having a relationship with me,” he went on to say. “But there was no conversation with me, it was all part of their plan, a plan that was always destined to fail, because I wasn’t in on the deal.”

The actor also stated on X, formerly Twitter, that he had “repeatedly requested” that Channel 4 give him more than seven days to reply to the claims brought against him in their program.

Spacey said that the network turned down his request “on the basis that they feel that asking for a response in 7 days to new, anonymized and non-specific allegations is a ‘fair opportunity’ for me to refute any allegations made against me.”

“Each time I have been given the time and a proper forum to defend myself, the allegations have failed under scrutiny and I have been exonerated,” he went on to say.

Spacey said he had struggled to return to work since being acquitted of all criminal charges, characterizing the experience as a “life sentence.”

His acting career has suffered since 2017, when he was publicly accused of inappropriate behaviour at the start of the #MeToo movement. He then lost his starring role as Frank Underwood in the Netflix thriller “House of Cards”.

Source: AP

