Essential Pre-Surgery Tips for Your Mommy Makeover

A mommy makeover combines cosmetic procedures designed to restore your pre-pregnancy body. Proper preparation is crucial for a smooth surgery and optimal recovery. Knowing what to avoid can make a significant difference in your results.

A mummy makeover Turkey typically includes procedures like a tummy tuck, breast augmentation or lift, and liposuction. The exact combination depends on your specific needs and goals.

Common Procedures Included

Tummy tuck (abdominoplasty)

Breast lift (mastopexy)

Breast augmentation (implants)

Liposuction

Sometimes, additional procedures like buttock augmentation

You may need clearance from your primary care physician or specialist, particularly if you have underlying health conditions.

Diet and Nutrition

In the weeks leading up to your surgery, it’s essential to avoid certain foods and drinks that can negatively impact your surgery and recovery. Foods high in salt, sugar, and unhealthy fats can increase inflammation and delay healing. Here are some specific things to avoid:

Processed Foods : These often contain high sodium and preservatives, leading to increased swelling and slower recovery.

: These often contain high sodium and preservatives, leading to increased swelling and slower recovery. Sugary Foods and Drinks : High sugar intake can cause blood sugar spikes and crashes, affecting your energy levels and immune system.

: High sugar intake can cause blood sugar spikes and crashes, affecting your energy levels and immune system. Caffeinated Beverages : Too much caffeine can dehydrate you and increase anxiety, which isn’t ideal before surgery.

: Too much caffeine can dehydrate you and increase anxiety, which isn’t ideal before surgery. Carbonated Drinks : These can cause bloating and discomfort.

: These can cause bloating and discomfort. Alcohol: Alcohol can interfere with anesthesia and dehydrate your body, complicating both surgery and recovery.

Importance of a Balanced Diet

Maintaining a balanced diet is crucial as it prepares your body to heal effectively. Focus on a diet rich in nutrients that support tissue repair and immune function:

Fruits and Vegetables : These are packed with vitamins and antioxidants that help your body repair itself. Berries, citrus fruits, leafy greens, and cruciferous vegetables are particularly beneficial.

: These are packed with vitamins and antioxidants that help your body repair itself. Berries, citrus fruits, leafy greens, and cruciferous vegetables are particularly beneficial. Lean Proteins : Protein is essential for tissue repair. Include sources such as chicken, fish, tofu, beans, and legumes in your diet.

: Protein is essential for tissue repair. Include sources such as chicken, fish, tofu, beans, and legumes in your diet. Whole Grains : Whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, and oats provide steady energy and essential nutrients like fiber, which help keep your digestive system healthy.

: Whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, and oats provide steady energy and essential nutrients like fiber, which help keep your digestive system healthy. Healthy Fats : Healthy fats, such as those found in avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil, support cell function and reduce inflammation.

: Healthy fats, such as those found in avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil, support cell function and reduce inflammation. Hydration: Drink plenty of water to keep your body hydrated, vital for overall health and recovery. Aim for at least 8 glasses a day.

Eating a balanced diet gives your body the best chance to heal quickly and efficiently after your mommy makeover.

Medications to Avoid

Before your surgery, it’s crucial to avoid certain medications that can increase the risk of complications. Some medications can interfere with blood clotting or interact negatively with anesthesia. Common medications to avoid include:

Aspirin and Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) : These medications, including ibuprofen and naproxen, can increase bleeding risk. Stop taking them at least two weeks before surgery.

: These medications, including ibuprofen and naproxen, can increase bleeding risk. Stop taking them at least two weeks before surgery. Blood Thinners : Medications like warfarin, heparin, and clopidogrel also increase bleeding risk and should be discussed with your surgeon.

: Medications like warfarin, heparin, and clopidogrel also increase bleeding risk and should be discussed with your surgeon. Certain Antidepressants : Some antidepressants can interfere with anesthesia. Consult with your healthcare provider about which medications need to be adjusted or paused.

: Some antidepressants can interfere with anesthesia. Consult with your healthcare provider about which medications need to be adjusted or paused. Herbal Medications: Some herbal supplements can have blood-thinning properties or interact with medications used during surgery.

Supplements That Might Interfere with Surgery

While supplements can be beneficial for overall health, some should be avoided before surgery as they can affect blood clotting and interact with anesthesia. Common supplements to avoid include:

Vitamin E can increase bleeding risk when taken in high doses. Stop taking it at least two weeks before surgery.

can increase bleeding risk when taken in high doses. Stop taking it at least two weeks before surgery. Fish Oil : High in omega-3 fatty acids, fish oil can thin the blood, increasing the risk of bleeding.

: High in omega-3 fatty acids, fish oil can thin the blood, increasing the risk of bleeding. Ginkgo Biloba : This supplement can also increase bleeding risk and should be discontinued at least two weeks before surgery.

: This supplement can also increase bleeding risk and should be discontinued at least two weeks before surgery. Garlic Supplements : High doses of garlic can affect blood clotting. Avoid these supplements in the weeks before your surgery.

: High doses of garlic can affect blood clotting. Avoid these supplements in the weeks before your surgery. St. John’s Wort: This herb can interfere with anesthesia and other medications. Stop using it at least two weeks before surgery.

Safe Alternatives and Necessary Supplements

Not all supplements are off-limits, and some may even aid your recovery:

Multivitamins : A basic multivitamin can help ensure you’re getting essential nutrients. Check with your surgeon to see if continuing taking these is okay.

: A basic multivitamin can help ensure you’re getting essential nutrients. Check with your surgeon to see if continuing taking these is okay. Vitamin C : This vitamin is essential for tissue repair and immune function. Taking it can be beneficial, but always follow your surgeon’s advice.

: This vitamin is essential for tissue repair and immune function. Taking it can be beneficial, but always follow your surgeon’s advice. Iron Supplements : If you’re anemic or have low iron levels, your surgeon might recommend continuing iron supplements.

: If you’re anemic or have low iron levels, your surgeon might recommend continuing iron supplements. Probiotics can help maintain digestive health, especially if you’re taking antibiotics post-surgery.

What Not to Wear to Surgery

On the day of your surgery, it’s important to dress in a way that prioritizes comfort and practicality. Here’s what to avoid:

Tight Clothing : Avoid wearing anything tight or restrictive, as it can be uncomfortable and difficult to put on or remove after your procedure.

: Avoid wearing anything tight or restrictive, as it can be uncomfortable and difficult to put on or remove after your procedure. Complex Outfits : Avoid clothing with complicated fastenings, such as buttons, zippers, or belts. Opt for simple garments that are easy to manage.

: Avoid clothing with complicated fastenings, such as buttons, zippers, or belts. Opt for simple garments that are easy to manage. Jewelry and Accessories : Leave all jewelry, including rings, necklaces, earrings, and watches, at home. These items can interfere with surgical procedures and pose a risk of infection.

: Leave all jewelry, including rings, necklaces, earrings, and watches, at home. These items can interfere with surgical procedures and pose a risk of infection. Makeup and Nail Polish : Refrain from wearing makeup, nail polish, or artificial nails. Clear skin and nails allow the medical team to monitor your circulation and overall health more effectively.

: Refrain from wearing makeup, nail polish, or artificial nails. Clear skin and nails allow the medical team to monitor your circulation and overall health more effectively. Loose, Comfortable Clothing: Choose loose-fitting garments that won’t rub against incisions or cause discomfort. Choose soft fabrics like cotton or bamboo.

By avoiding these pitfalls and preparing thoroughly, you can help ensure your mommy makeover is as safe and successful as possible.

