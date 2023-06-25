‘Sunthorn Phu Day’ Celebration in Rayong June 25 – 27

(CTN News) – Sunthorn Phu Day, held annually on 26 June, is a special occasion that pays tribute to the birthday of Sunthorn Phu, a renowned literary figure in Thailand.

Known as Phra Sunthorn Vohara and often referred to as the Shakespeare of Thailand, Sunthorn Phu holds a significant place in Thai literature. This year’s celebrations will occur at the Sunthorn Phu Memorial Park in Rayong province from 25 to 27 June 2023.

Engaging Activities at Sunthorn Phu Memorial Park

Visitors to Sunthorn Phu Day can look forward to a wide range of activities throughout the event. The memorial park will host an exhibition that showcases the life and invaluable contributions of Sunthorn Phu. Explore the exhibition to gain insights into the literary genius’s remarkable journey and his impact on Thai literature.

Captivating Performances Inspired by Sunthorn Phu’s Works

Immerse yourself in the world of Sunthorn Phu’s literary creations through captivating performances staged during the event. Inspired by his renowned works, these performances will bring his words to life, offering attendees a unique and enchanting experience. Witness the magic of Thai literature unfolding on stage.

Poetry-Writing Contests for Students and the Public

Sunthorn Phu Day presents an exciting opportunity for those passionate about poetry to showcase their skills. The event will feature poetry-writing contests open to students and the general public. Participate and unleash your creativity, paying homage to Sunthorn Phu’s poetic legacy.

Indulge in Delights: Street Food Stalls and Shops

As you explore the festivities, take a moment to savor the culinary delights available at the street food stalls and shops. Discover a variety of Thai flavors and traditional delicacies that will tantalize your taste buds. Enjoy the vibrant atmosphere as you mingle with fellow visitors, indulging in a delightful culinary experience.

For further details about Sunthorn Phu Day, including event schedules and information, please visit the official provincial website of Rayong.

For inquiries, you can also contact the organizers via email at rayong@moi.go.th. Join in celebrating Sunthorn Phu’s literary legacy and immerse yourself in the rich cultural heritage of Thailand.