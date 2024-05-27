Connect with us

News

Responding To a Tornado In Northern Denton County, Paramedics Dispatched
Advertisement

News

Qatar Airways Flight Experiences Severe Turbulence, Injuring 12 Passengers

News

UNICEF and Gavi Urged to Boost Malaria Vaccine Orders

News

Christian Community Attacked Over Blasphemy Accusation in Eastern Pakistan

News

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Divorce Rumors: Social Media Buzzes with Speculation

News Northern Thailand

5 Year-Old School Girl Killed After School Van Crashes and Overturns

News Regional News

19 Students Injured After Speeding Pickup Crashes into School Bus

News Southern Thailand

Frenchmen Dead After High-Speed Motorcycle Crash in Phuket

News

Punjab Cabinet Approves Legal Action Against Imran Khan

News

China Launches "Punishment" Drills Around Taiwan After President Lai's Inauguration

News

DOJ Sues Live Nation and Ticketmaster for Inflating Concert Ticket Prices

News

JetBlue Is Courted By American Airlines And British Airways

News

Eventually, Goldman Sachs May Have Saudi Arabia Headquarters

News

Scottie Scheffler's Arresting Officer Disciplined For Not Activating a Bodycam

News

Bangkok Hospital: Spinal surgery is needed for several injured passengers on turbulence-hit Singapore flight

News

Ahead Of Memorial Day, Oil Prices Fall For a Fourth Straight Session

News

Britain to Hold National Election on July 4: Conservative Era Set to End After 14 Years

News

"That's Real," Says Jeremy Renner After Near-Fatal Snowplow Accident

News

The Rise of mBridge: How CBDCs Could Challenge SWIFT and the Dollar's Dominance

News

New York State Senate Passes Bill to Allow Evidence of Prior Sexual Offenses in Sex Crimes Cases

News

Responding To a Tornado In Northern Denton County, Paramedics Dispatched

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

41 seconds ago

on

Tornado
Denton Fire Department Via X / Courtesy

(CTN News) – In an effort to provide aid to a large number of Tornado individuals who were affected by the catastrophe, the Denton Fire Department announced on social media that firemen, rescue workers, and medical experts had been assigned to Marina Circle at Ray Roberts Lake in order to help those who needed assistance.

A tornado swept through the region late Saturday night,

Resulting in the creation of this statement after the event. This statement has been issued in response to the incident. The information that was available at the beginning of Sunday indicated that there was no information regarding the severity of the injuries that had been sustained.

According to the reports that have been received by the officers in command of the fire department, there were further victims who were trapped within the building. According to the Denton County Office of Emergency Management, a confirmed tornado was said to have crossed Interstate 35 between Sanger and Valley View on Saturday night.

This information was provided by the office. The report was the source of this information to be received. We have received this information from the officials who are affiliated with the county.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth reported that the storm moved eastward across the northern half of Denton County, with tornadic circulation developing over Ray Roberts Lake State Park and Pilot Point. The information provided here was provided by the National Weather Service.

This information was made available to us by the National Weather Service. This information about the storm is relevant to the storm itself because it is the source of the information. Additionally, the group was on its way to provide support to the Sanger Fire crew so that they could respond to those folks who had sought assistance.

The group Tornado was planning to do this.

According to the authorities, there was a considerable amount of damage near the county line between Denton and Cook on Lone Oak Road. This damage was located along the road. It was reported that this loss of property had taken place.

Additional reports on social media said that the tornado that was confirmed to have occurred in Denton County caused semis to flip over, damaged automobiles that were not occupied along Interstate 35, and a power line to fall down. All of these incidents occurred along the highway. While traveling along the highway, each of these things took place. Every single one of these occurrences took place while the vehicle was moving along the highway.

As a result of the decision that was taken by the Denton County Office of Emergency Management at eleven forty-five minutes past eleven o’clock on Saturday evening,

The tornado warning that had been issued at earlier time was canceled. On Saturday evening, the Denton Fire Department posted an announcement on their social media platforms as the tornado warning approached the north side of the city boundaries.

This occurred earlier in the day. According to what they said, the city’s outdoor warning sirens began to ring automatically as a consequence of the warning.

This course of action was adopted as a consequence of the fact that the warning had made its way to the boundaries of the neighborhood. Each and every siren will ring simultaneously in the event that a tornado warning reaches the boundaries of the city for the first time.

SEE ALSO:

Christian Community Attacked Over Blasphemy Accusation in Eastern Pakistan

5 Year-Old School Girl Killed After School Van Crashes and Overturns

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Divorce Rumors: Social Media Buzzes with Speculation
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies