Punjab Cabinet Approves Legal Action Against Imran Khan

Published

(CTN News) – The Punjab cabinet recommended legal action against detained PTI founder Imran Khan and other party officials on Tuesday for creating a “hateful narrative against the state institutions”.

According to a statement from the Punjab administration, the decision was made during a provincial cabinet meeting presided over by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Pakistan Court Allows Imran Khans Party Election Symbol

Inquiry Report Reveals Imran Khan’s Alleged Misconduct

During a news conference in Lahore, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari explained that the home department had presented an inquiry report that reportedly revealed that PTI members were “spreading mischief inside and outside the [Adiala] jail”.

She claimed that the PTI circulated misinformation that Imran Khan was not permitted to meet anyone and that the party was “spreading hate as part of organized propaganda”.

Bokhari stated that it was decided to file a complaint based on the report supplied by the Home Ministry.

Cabinet30 768x4571664555766 0

“To spread incitement in the country, to destabilize the country, to spread hatred against the country’s institutions, that is the total agenda of this party,” she added, adding that the PTI was not concerned with the country’s advantage or favor.

Last Monday, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly criticized the military establishment for its apparent political activity. He had indirectly demanded that the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) director general be tried under Article 6 for his “political press conference”.

ISPR Director General Maj-Gen Ahmed Sharif says that conversation with the PTI is only possible if it “earnestly apologizes publicly in front of the nation”.

The PTI criticized the ISPR presser for being “full of contradictions”.
Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

