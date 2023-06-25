Trump Praises Dobbs’ Decision To Cheer At Faith & Freedom

(CTN News) – To raucous applause from an evangelical Christian ballroom on the first anniversary of the Dobbs abortion ruling, Donald Trump declared himself the “most pro-life president ever.”

Announcing his appointment of three conservative Supreme Court justices, Trump said, “We terminated Roe v. Wade.” Children are God’s gifts.

Trump, who has expressed some discomfort with more restrictive abortion laws, did not back a 15-week abortion ban advocated by Sen. Lindsey Graham, an ally of the former president. It’s important for the federal government to “protect unborn life,” he said, promising “we’ll get something done.”

An overturned Roe decision just months before a midterm election has galvanized the Democratic Party, highlighting the challenge the 2024 Republican field faces. While some Republicans have cautioned against its possible impact on general election turnout, Democrats have seized on GOP discussions of a national ban.

One thing was clear in the first major gathering of 2024 presidential contenders with Trump in attendance: Trump still has evangelical support.

His arrival was met with an enthusiastic welcome for nearly the entire length of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.” During his hour-and-a-half speech, the crowd shouted “USA” and “We love Trump,” while his GOP rivals had strict five- to 15-minute time limits.

As the crowd cheered and applauded, Trump turned to Ralph Reed, the founder and chair of Faith & Freedom, and asked whether his rivals for 2024 also received similar responses.

As he campaigns for a second term as president, the former president offered a preview of what Americans will hear from him. As well as abortion, he touched on a number of other base-rallying issues, including border security, transgender issues, and election security. In his speech, he expressed grievances about the 2020 election he lost and continues to claim was rigged.

His speech touched on foreign policy, but he did not focus on the current Russian situation.

Aside from that, he described his indictment as political persecution for handling classified national security records.

“I’m the only president indicted and my numbers went up,” Trump joked.

It is a great badge of courage for me when the radical left Democrats, Marxists, Communists, and fascists indict me. The people who love our country, and I believe you are more than 200 million, are being indicted for me.” Trump said.

In the crowd, a woman shook her head as Trump spoke about the indictment, saying “Just so terrible.”. She sighed.

Some in the crowd weren’t fans, but it was hard to spot them. Over the last two days, Republican Bill Moher has been impressed most by Vivek Ramaswamy. Trump is liked by him, but he wishes he would focus more on policy and be more disciplined.

“I think the DAs are going to reelect him because of the charges they are bringing against him. “I don’t know if that’s good or bad,” Moher said.

Getting a better team around him, going back to the policies, might be a really good idea. My prayer is that he will speak with a positive message. America is not great today, according to Make America Great Again. “America is pretty goddamn great today,” he said.

Darla Williams also recorded parts of speech with her phone. The former president spoke at the conference and she traveled from Georgia to attend.

Williams, a Trump supporter, said she is comfortable criticizing Trump’s morals without compromising her faith. Despite his flaws, she said the former president is a “genuine Christian” and delivered to his supporters.

SEE ALSO:

Hikers Find the Remains of Actor Julian Sands in California