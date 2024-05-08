CIB Police Arrest American Fugitive in Bangkok

Central Investigation Bureau Police have arrested a 37-year-old American for extradition to the United States, where he faces serious allegations of violence and abduction.

According to Pol Maj Gen Saruti Kwaengsopa, chief of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division, Mr. Selva Mudaliar was detained in Bangkok on Monday at a condominium complex in Soi Jung Charoen Panit in the Bang Phlad district.

According to authorities, Mr Mudaliar is wanted in Oregon, where he is suspected of coercion, physical assault, strangulation, kidnapping, and illegal detention. According to authorities, Mr. Mudaliar has a history of criminal activity.

He has had previous arrests for second-degree robbery, trafficking in stolen property, theft of a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, and fourth-degree assault.

When he arrived in Thailand in February, he had changed his location several times, shifting between hotels or apartment buildings every few days. He frequently visited Bangkok’s entertainment venues. Police Maj Gen Saruti stated that Mr Mudaliar would be extradited to the United States.

Police Crackdown on Foreigners

Thailand has become a sanctuary for fugitives attempting to flee arrest warrants and legal issues in their home countries. As authorities press down on a variety of misdeeds, including financial crimes and political opposition, an increasing number of people are fleeing across borders to the Southeast Asian country.

Thai rules make deporting criminals, particularly those facing nonviolent offenses, difficult. Immigration police regulations are generally relaxed, and the country’s thriving expat communities provide anonymity.

Major cities, like Bangkok and Phuket, have become havens for individuals fleeing justice, mingling with holidaymakers and digital nomads.

However, Thailand’s reputation as a secure haven has its perils. Local authorities occasionally work with international law enforcement agencies, resulting in high-profile arrests.

Fugitives who overstay their visas or engage in unlawful activities may also be imprisoned in Thailand. Despite these risks, the steady influx of persons on the run persists, transforming sections of Thailand into havens for the wanted.