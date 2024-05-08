Connect with us

Crime

CIB Police Arrest American Fugitive in Bangkok
Advertisement

Crime

Police Arrest Chinese Men Wanted for Kidnapping and Extortion

Crime

British YouTuber Gets Police Visit for Criticizing Thailand Online

Crime

British Tourist Arrested in Phuket for Assaulting Taxi Driver

Crime

Police in Thailand Take Down Call Center Scam Gang Worth US$1.8 Billion

Crime

"Live Video" Woman Arrested for Drunk Driving Kicks Police Officer in the Face

Crime

School Directors Jailed for 20 Year for Accepting "Tea Money" from Parents

Crime

Police Arrest Two Sisters Running Illegal Online Gambling Website

Crime

Thai Police Hunt 2 Suspected "Yakuza" Gang Members Over Dismembered Body

Crime

Eight Police Officers Suspended Over Extortion Allegations

Crime

Thailand's top Cop Suspended for Online Gambling, Money Laundering Allegations

Crime

Bangkok Police Arrest French Woman For Conspiracy and Extortion

Crime

Indian Man Arrested After Woman Found Murdered in Bangkok Luxury Hotel

Crime

Police Nab Canadian and Russian for Working Illegally in Southern Thailand

Crime

Officials Seize Over 12,000 Vape Pens from Shops Near Public Schools

News Crime Southern Thailand

Phuket Court Sentences Russians to 2 Years in Jail for Extortion

News Crime Southern Thailand

Murder Trial Begins for Spanish Actor's Son in Koh Samui Thailand

Crime

Scammers Caught Using StingRay Phone Tracker to Scam Shoppers

Crime

Police Arrest Youth Gang Seizing Drugs and Firearms

Crime News News Asia

Police Arrest 272 People Sharing Child Abuse Materials on Social Media

Crime

CIB Police Arrest American Fugitive in Bangkok

Avatar of CTN News

Published

24 mins ago

on

Police Arrest American Fugitive in Bangkok
Police arrest American Selva Mudaliar: Police Image

Central Investigation Bureau Police have arrested a 37-year-old American for extradition to the United States, where he faces serious allegations of violence and abduction.

According to Pol Maj Gen Saruti Kwaengsopa, chief of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division, Mr. Selva Mudaliar was detained in Bangkok on Monday at a condominium complex in Soi Jung Charoen Panit in the Bang Phlad district.

According to authorities, Mr Mudaliar is wanted in Oregon, where he is suspected of coercion, physical assault, strangulation, kidnapping, and illegal detention. According to authorities, Mr. Mudaliar has a history of criminal activity.

He has had previous arrests for second-degree robbery, trafficking in stolen property, theft of a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, and fourth-degree assault.

When he arrived in Thailand in February, he had changed his location several times, shifting between hotels or apartment buildings every few days. He frequently visited Bangkok’s entertainment venues. Police Maj Gen Saruti stated that Mr Mudaliar would be extradited to the United States.

Police Crackdown on Foreigners

Thailand has become a sanctuary for fugitives attempting to flee arrest warrants and legal issues in their home countries. As authorities press down on a variety of misdeeds, including financial crimes and political opposition, an increasing number of people are fleeing across borders to the Southeast Asian country.

Thai rules make deporting criminals, particularly those facing nonviolent offenses, difficult. Immigration police regulations are generally relaxed, and the country’s thriving expat communities provide anonymity.

Major cities, like Bangkok and Phuket, have become havens for individuals fleeing justice, mingling with holidaymakers and digital nomads.

However, Thailand’s reputation as a secure haven has its perils. Local authorities occasionally work with international law enforcement agencies, resulting in high-profile arrests.

Fugitives who overstay their visas or engage in unlawful activities may also be imprisoned in Thailand. Despite these risks, the steady influx of persons on the run persists, transforming sections of Thailand into havens for the wanted.

 
Related Topics:
Avatar of CTN News

The CTNNews editorial team comprises seasoned journalists and writers dedicated to delivering accurate, timely news coverage. They possess a deep understanding of current events, ensuring insightful analysis. With their expertise, the team crafts compelling stories that resonate with readers, keeping them informed on global happenings.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies