Police in Thailand Take Down Call Center Scam Gang Worth US$1.8 Billion

Crime Suppression police have arrested six alleged members of two big call center scam gangs and seized cash and other valuables totaling approximately 42 million baht have been seized. One Chinese suspect oversaw digital wallets with around 70 billion baht (US$1.8 Billion) in circulation.

In the first case, officers from the Technology Crime Suppression Division apprehended Chen Yon Lai, 52, a Chinese male, and a Thai guy named Anan. The Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for them on counts of conspiring in public fraud and transnational crime, entering false information into a computer system, and money laundering.

On Monday, Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) commissioner Pol Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej announced that 11 million baht in cash, two laptops, seven mobile phones, eight bank accounts, 13 cash cards, five cars, and other assets totaling 42 million baht had been seized.

Mr Chen was arrested at a fancy property in Bangkok’s Phasicharoen district, while Mr Anan was apprehended in Chachoengsao province to the east.

Last year, police arrested five alleged call center scammers who had created a bogus CIB Facebook page to defraud people out of money. An extensive investigation revealed that more people were involved in the scam ring.

Call Center Gang Converted Money to Crypto

According to Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop, two of them were Mr Chen and Mr Anan, who were in charge of maintaining digital wallets used in unlawful activities and converting digital assets into cash to fund the operation of this call centre scam group.

The police investigators then requested court clearance to arrest the two individuals. They searched eight places in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Chachoengsao, and Nakhon Ratchasima before apprehending the couple. The officers also summoned five other individuals associated with the two accused for questioning.

“Mr Chen and Mr Anan denied all charges, but the investigators did not believe them because some mobile phones seized from Mr Chen used one application to manage digital wallets linked with other scammers,” the head of the CIB stated. “More than 70 billion baht were in circulation in those digital wallets he managed,”

The inquiry determined that the Chinese suspect was a significant actor in the scam network. He was in charge of laundering money from digital currencies to other currencies for scam gangs with operations in Cambodia.

Mr Chen allegedly utilized Thai nominees to purchase homes, property parcels, vehicles, and other assets. He also had an exceptional visa.

During the raid, the arresting squad discovered Mr Chen’s wife and three children inside the property. He had requested that his wife register her marriage to a Thai guy and that he be their children’s father in order for the children to get Thai nationality.

Retire Police Officer Busted

In the second case, a 31-year-old Chinese guy named Zheng and three accomplices were arrested: a retired police officer, 70, and two Cambodian men, ages 31 and 35.

Mr. Zheng faces charges of unauthorized entrance. He was also wanted on an Interpol red notice for technological crime resulting in over 40 million yuan in damage, according to the CIB chief. They were members of a call center scam gang, according to Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop.

Mr. Zheng was caught on Highway 33 in Sakaeo’s Muang district, while the other suspects were apprehended at the Rong Klua border market in Aranyaprathet district.

The arrest happened when the CIB’s anti-online scam operation center discovered that some persons had induced local citizens to register mule bank accounts for scammers and then escorted them across the Thai-Cambodian border to scan their faces in order to collect money transfers from victims. Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop stated that the money was eventually transferred to members of the scam gang.

Police had constantly tracked the gang’s actions and eventually captured Mr Zheng and the other members.

The officers also discovered that the Chinese suspect was on Interpol’s red notice and wanted by the Chinese government for cybercrime. According to Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop, there were 121 victims and damage totaled more over 40 million yuan.

The other three accused had been engaged to recruit people for work as call center scammers in Cambodia. They received 3,000 baht each head.