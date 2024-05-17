OpenAI’s Deal With Reddit Boosts Company Shares

(CTN News) – On Thursday, May 16, a social media network known as Reddit made a public announcement in which it suggested the idea of developing a business relationship with OpenAI.

The deal would make it possible for OpenAI to train its artificial intelligence algorithms on content that is sourced from Reddit. As an additional benefit, OpenAI will be able to train its algorithms using content from Reddit thanks to the deal. The specific piece of information that was in dispute was disclosed by the news organization.

It has been decided that OpenAI will be granted permission to make use of the application programming interface (API) that Reddit offers for the purpose of storing data.

This application programming interface “offers content from that is real-time, structured, and one-of-a-kind.” Based on the announcement that was made, this statement is accurate because it is in accordance with the announcement.

In return, Reddit will provide users and moderators with specific artificial intelligence services that are powered by OpenAI, which will also become Reddit’s advertising partner.

As a result of the statements that were made by Steve Huffman, the Chief Executive Officer, the platform has developed into one of the most vast open archives that can be found on the internet. Huffman stated in a press release that the website has greatly increased to become one of the most extensive open archives that can be accessible on the internet.

This comment was made in reference to the fact that the website continues to grow. On the internet, one can find human relationships that are genuine, pertinent, and always up to date with regard to anything and everything. These relationships can be found.

“Including it in ChatGPT upholds our belief in a connected internet, helps people find more or what they’re looking for, and helps new audiences find community on Reddit,” Huffman said in his conclusion to the study. “It helps people find communities on Reddit.” “It also helps people find what they’re looking for.”

Sam Altman, who is the Chief Executive Officer of OpenAI and a former board member in addition to being a significant stakeholder in Reddit, witnessed the value of his shares climb to a total of $750 million as a consequence of the spike that occurred on Thursday when the stock price increased.

Further, in February, Google made the revelation that it would be developing a partnership with Reddit that was equivalent to what it had previously announced.

This was in addition to what it had previously disclosed. In light of the fact that this arrangement has been formed, the organization would be in a position to train its artificial intelligence models, such as Gemini, on content that is collected from Reddit.

