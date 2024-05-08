Police Arrest Chinese Men Wanted for Kidnapping and Extortion

Police report Two more suspects have been seized in Bangkok in connection with the kidnapping of a Chinese citizen for a ransom of 2.5 million baht. A gang of men abducted a Chinese man from a hotel in Bangkok to force him to transfer US$65,000 (about 2.4 million Thai baht) of Bitcoin into the suspect’s digital wallet.

Yang Qiujian, detained in the Huai Khwang neighborhood on an arrest warrant for receiving stolen property, and Ling Su, apprehended in the Chok Chai 4 region on Monday, are among the most recent arrests.

During interrogation, the suspects admitted to their involvement. Yang was allegedly in charge of transferring digital cash from the victim to Ling Su’s digital wallet. The money was subsequently translated into Thai baht and split among the conspirators.

Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Pol Maj Gen Noppasilp Poonsawat believes the suspects are experienced and well-organized, implying that this isn’t their first illegal activity.

Seven individuals have been detained, while three are still at large, including a police sergeant major from the Phaya Thai station. One Chinese suspect is fleeing capture in a neighboring nation, while another, Nattapong, has volunteered to surrender tomorrow.

Mr. Yang’s aide revealed he was not connected with the extortion gang. He was issued an arrest warrant owing to his financial transactions, as he acts as an intermediary for exchanging digital currencies, which he has done for 5-6 years.

When he receives digital currency in his wallet, he trades it with a firm that pays the appropriate taxes before transferring the funds to clients in Thai baht. Mr. Yang has lived in Thailand for over 20 years and works legally as a language instructor at an international school. He has never been involved in any judicial proceedings or engaged in any misconduct.

Previously, Mr. Yang had seen news reports claiming his name was on an arrest warrant. As a result, he contacted the police yesterday and surrendered himself at the Din Daeng station, confirming that he had not been arrested as previously claimed.

His relatives will seek bail in court, compiling cash assets and papers to show his innocence for submission to the court.

Police Detain American Fugitive

Meanwhile, Central Investigation Bureau Police have arrested a 37-year-old American for extradition to the United States, where he faces serious allegations of violence and abduction.

According to Pol Maj Gen Saruti Kwaengsopa, chief of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division, Mr. Selva Mudaliar was detained in Bangkok on Monday at a condominium complex in Soi Jung Charoen Panit in the Bang Phlad district.

According to authorities, Mr Mudaliar is wanted in Oregon, where he is suspected of coercion, physical assault, strangulation, kidnapping, and illegal detention. According to authorities, Mr. Mudaliar has a history of criminal activity.

He has had previous arrests for second-degree robbery, trafficking in stolen property, theft of a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, and fourth-degree assault.

When he arrived in Thailand in February, he had changed his location several times, shifting between hotels or apartment buildings every few days. He frequently visited Bangkok’s entertainment venues. Police Maj Gen Saruti stated that Mr Mudaliar would be extradited to the United States.

Police Crackdown on Foreigners

Thailand has become a sanctuary for fugitives attempting to flee arrest warrants and legal issues in their home countries. As authorities press down on a variety of misdeeds, including financial crimes and political opposition, an increasing number of people are fleeing across borders to the Southeast Asian country.

Thai rules make deporting criminals, particularly those facing nonviolent offenses, difficult. Immigration police regulations are generally relaxed, and the country’s thriving expat communities provide anonymity.

Major cities, like Bangkok and Phuket, have become havens for individuals fleeing justice, mingling with holidaymakers and digital nomads.

However, Thailand’s reputation as a secure haven has its perils. Local authorities occasionally work with international law enforcement agencies, resulting in high-profile arrests.

Fugitives who overstay their visas or engage in unlawful activities may also be imprisoned in Thailand. Despite these risks, the steady influx of persons on the run persists, transforming sections of Thailand into havens for the wanted.