Police Arrest Man for Assaulting Woman and Masturbating in Public

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man attacking a 30-year-old woman, and masturbating in public in broad daylight at Bangkok’s Kheha BTS skytrain station. Police apprehended Mr. Suthat Chuayrot a few hours after the incident on a station walkway at 9.38 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, he admitted masturbating on the walkway while waiting, approaching and molesting the woman as she arrived at the top of the escalator, attempting to force himself on her, repeatedly hitting her in the face, stealing her handbag, and fleeing as another person arrived up the stairwell.

A surveillance camera filmed the incident, according to Pol Col Nopphadon Changruean, chief of Samut Prakan’s Muang police station. The judge reviewed the evidence and issued an arrest warrant. He was eventually apprehended at his home, not far from the crime scene.

According to Pol Col Nopphadon, the individual was released from prison in February after being charged with theft twice before. The man allegedly admitted to taking several Flunitrazepam tablets, drinking kratom juice, and smoking cannabis before committing the act.

Flunitrazepam, often known as Rohypnol, is a date-rape medication that is used medicinally to treat severe insomnia.

Police Arrest Thieving Couple

Police have arrested a married couple in connection with the theft of 396 million baht from the woman’s aunt’s well-known fermented pork sausage enterprise.

Teams from the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) executed search warrants at seven locations at 6.30 a.m. on Wednesday in Pathum Thani, Nakhon Nayok, and Nakhon Ratchasima provinces.

They were hunting for suspects in the alleged misappropriation at Naem Don Muang Co, which manufactures fermented pork sausage products.

The main target was a large two-story mansion at the Casa Ville housing complex in Rangsit-Khlong Song, Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani. Their house belonged to Thachathorn Nuayen, 41, and his wife Naphasorn Nuayen, 39, the case’s primary suspects.

The Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Mr Thachathorn for conspiring in money laundering. Ms Naphasorn was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the same court for stealing, fraudulent use of other people’s electronic cards, money laundering, and money laundering collusion.

When police arrived, there was no one home. They then discovered that the pair had left the residence earlier on Wednesday morning to make merit for Ms Naphasorn’s mother’s birthday at a temple in Suphan Buri’s U Thong area.

They were nabbed in the temple parking lot.

Naem Don Muang Co filed a complaint with CSD sub-division 2 last year, requesting that they examine possible irregularities at the company. Investigators decided that the owner’s niece, Ms Naphasorn, had embezzled funds from the company.

She had her aunt’s trust and oversaw the company’s money and accounting.

Ms Naphasorn is accused of siphoning money from the firm’s bank accounts to her personal accounts, as well as embezzling funds intended for its business partners.

Investigators claim she stole money from the company on about 1,000 occasions between 2013 and 2023. The total amount was 396.22 million baht. She had laundered the funds by purchasing land, homes, luxury automobiles, and other items. According to authorities, some were in her husband’s name.

Authorities seized assets such as residences, title deeds, and cars to investigate the funding sources. The pair was placed in police custody pending legal action.