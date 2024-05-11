Connect with us

Police Seize Over $1 Million in Assets From Teen Gang in Chiang Rai
Police Seize Over $1 Million in Assets From Teen Gang in Chiang Rai

Published

2 mins ago

on

Police Seize $1 Million in Assets From Teen Gang in Chiang Rai

Police arrested 16 people after receiving a tip from local residents who noticed indicators of anomalous riches among a gang of teenagers in northern Thailand’s Chiang Rai province.

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, the CIB chief, told a press conference that officers seized goods worth approximately 40 million baht, including automobiles, motorcycles, cash, guns, bankbooks, currency counters, mobile phones, land documents, and jewellery.

According to Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, the CIB chief, the arrests were the result of a police investigation prompted by a tip from local residents who noticed indicators of anomalous affluence among a gang of youths in Chiang Rai.

The group was purportedly led by two teenage males known as Boss Ton and Boss Mick. He stated the youngsters’ riches was unusual because they had no identifiable sources of income. The inquiry indicated that the funds originated from the AK1688 gambling network.

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop stated that the network was well-organized, with members assigned specific roles like as managing bank accounts and monitoring digital assets.

According to the police, the website has made at least 200 million baht since 2021. All of the cash was transformed into digital assets, land documents, and gold, making it impossible for the police to locate.

Police Clampdown

According to Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop, the suspects sought to expand their platform to Laos. All 16 accused were charged with encouraging online gambling, organizing unlawful gatherings, and money laundering. They denied all charges.

Thailand is pushing down hard on illegal gambling websites that operate within its borders. The government’s zero-tolerance policy aims to protect citizens from the risks of internet betting.

Police officers are actively monitoring and closing down sites, imposing significant fines and jail sentences on operators.

Concerns about money laundering, addiction, and minor exploitation have driven this intensive approach. Officials are coordinating with internet service providers to prevent access to well-known gambling portals.

Strict regulatory procedures and public awareness initiatives demonstrate the country’s determination to combat this criminal business.

While some argue for legalization and regulation, Thailand remains staunchly anti-gambling. The crackdown grows as cybercrime units improve their tracking capabilities, keen to bring down underground gaming groups that use internet platforms.

It is a high-stakes effort to protect society from the risks involved with illegal online gambling.

 
