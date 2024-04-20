Connect with us

Crime

Thailand's top Cop Suspended for Online Gambling, Money Laundering Allegations
Advertisement

Crime

Bangkok Police Arrest French Woman For Conspiracy and Extortion

Crime

Indian Man Arrested After Woman Found Murdered in Bangkok Luxury Hotel

Crime

Police Nab Canadian and Russian for Working Illegally in Southern Thailand

Crime

Officials Seize Over 12,000 Vape Pens from Shops Near Public Schools

News Crime Southern Thailand

Phuket Court Sentences Russians to 2 Years in Jail for Extortion

News Crime Southern Thailand

Murder Trial Begins for Spanish Actor's Son in Koh Samui Thailand

Crime

Scammers Caught Using StingRay Phone Tracker to Scam Shoppers

Crime

Police Arrest Youth Gang Seizing Drugs and Firearms

Crime News News Asia

Police Arrest 272 People Sharing Child Abuse Materials on Social Media

Crime News

Police Take Down Illegal Gambling Sites With $1.3 Million in Circulation

Crime

Thailand's Immigration Intensifies its Crackdown on Foreigners Working Illegally

Crime

Thai Police have Cracked down on a Major illegal Casino Network

Crime Politics

Thai Deputy Police Chief Released on Bailed Over Online Gambling Charges

Crime

Police Seize 110Kg of Crystal Meth in Hotel Car Park

Crime

Special Task Force in Phuket Files 400 Criminal Complaints Against Foreigners

Crime

Police Raid Bogus Companies Processing Visa Applications

Crime News

Police Bust 70 Year-Old Man With 22Kg of Heroin Hidden in Sunscreen Boxes

Crime

Daughter Jailed for 12 Years for Stealing $650,000 From Elderly Mother

Crime

Thailand's Deputy National Police Chief Answers to Money Laundering Charges

Crime

Thailand’s top Cop Suspended for Online Gambling, Money Laundering Allegations

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Thailand's top Cop Suspended for Online Gambling, Money Laundering Allegations

(CTN News) – At 5:30 p.m. on April 18th, 2024, Pol. Gen. Kittirat Phanphet, the acting commissioner general of the Royal Thailand Police, publicly announced Pol. Gen. Surachet Hakparn’s suspension after the investigative committee determined he was guilty.

Pol. Gen. Kittirat got a report from investigating police on the police investigation into Pol. Gen. Surachet and four other officers were involved in online gambling networks and money laundering.

824133 768x432 1

Thailand Police Commissioner Suspends Pol. Gen. Surachet Hakparn Over Alleged Guilt

Pol. Gen. Kittirat officially deliberated the matter under Section 131 of the Royal Thailand Police Act, which stated that Pol. Gen. Surachet and four other police officers were allegedly guilty. An investigating committee was formed to investigate the case under the Royal Thai Police Act.

It was predicted that the committee’s probe would not be completed soon. As a result, Pol. Gen. Kittirat suspended Pol. Gen. Surachet and four other police officers from government duty on April 18th for 270 days in accordance with Police Commission regulations and the Royal Thai Police Act.

However, Pol. Gen. Surachet has the opportunity to file an appeal per customary processes. Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin must receive a report based on the protocols, as he earlier directed Pol. Gen. Surachet will temporarily undertake his customary duties at Government House.

The Thailand Prime Minister has signed a fresh order, transferring Pol. Gen. Surachet to the Royal Thai Police per legislation.
Pol. Gen. Kittirat, the acting commissioner general of the Royal Thai Police, stated unequivocally that everything had been done under regulations.

Pol. General Surachet has maintained his innocence, claiming the claims are politically motivated and baseless.
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies