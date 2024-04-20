Thailand’s top Cop Suspended for Online Gambling, Money Laundering Allegations

(CTN News) – At 5:30 p.m. on April 18th, 2024, Pol. Gen. Kittirat Phanphet, the acting commissioner general of the Royal Thailand Police, publicly announced Pol. Gen. Surachet Hakparn’s suspension after the investigative committee determined he was guilty.

Pol. Gen. Kittirat got a report from investigating police on the police investigation into Pol. Gen. Surachet and four other officers were involved in online gambling networks and money laundering.

Thailand Police Commissioner Suspends Pol. Gen. Surachet Hakparn Over Alleged Guilt

Pol. Gen. Kittirat officially deliberated the matter under Section 131 of the Royal Thailand Police Act, which stated that Pol. Gen. Surachet and four other police officers were allegedly guilty. An investigating committee was formed to investigate the case under the Royal Thai Police Act.

It was predicted that the committee’s probe would not be completed soon. As a result, Pol. Gen. Kittirat suspended Pol. Gen. Surachet and four other police officers from government duty on April 18th for 270 days in accordance with Police Commission regulations and the Royal Thai Police Act.

However, Pol. Gen. Surachet has the opportunity to file an appeal per customary processes. Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin must receive a report based on the protocols, as he earlier directed Pol. Gen. Surachet will temporarily undertake his customary duties at Government House.

The Thailand Prime Minister has signed a fresh order, transferring Pol. Gen. Surachet to the Royal Thai Police per legislation.

Pol. Gen. Kittirat, the acting commissioner general of the Royal Thai Police, stated unequivocally that everything had been done under regulations.

Pol. General Surachet has maintained his innocence, claiming the claims are politically motivated and baseless.