Star Wars Day: What Is It? Why Is May 4 Celebrated? Here's What You Need To Know
Star Wars Day: What Is It? Why Is May 4 Celebrated? Here’s What You Need To Know

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

28 seconds ago

on

Star Wars Day
Every year on May 4, die-hard "Star Wars" enthusiasts observe Star Wars Day.

(CTN News) – On May 4, die-hard fans of the sci-fi film “Star Wars” observe Star Wars Day.

It is celebrated annually on May 4 by die-hard ‘Star Wars’ fans. In case you are unaware, May Fourth was chosen as the date as a play on the popular slogan from the movie “May the Force be with you”.

George Lucas created the Star Wars franchise in 1977, and this day is dedicated to celebrating its 40th anniversary. On this day, fans wish each other “May the Fourth be with you,” rather than “May the Force be with you” as in the films.

The day is not officially acknowledged as a holiday in George Lucas’ films, but devoted fans and supporters of the franchise celebrate the day every year without fail.

The annual Star Wars Day celebration takes place on May 4 in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and a number of other countries. Here’s everything you need to know about Star Wars Day, which is celebrated today.

What is the significance of Star Wars Day on May 4?

It is believed that the popular line from the series “May the force be with you” inspired the selection of May 4 as Star Wars Day. Jedi masters use the line as a sentiment of goodwill throughout the film. Upon hearing the phrase, fans realized that it sounds very similar to “May the 4th be with you.”. Therefore, “Star Wars” Day is celebrated every year on the fourth of May.

How did ‘Star Wars’ Day begin? 

According to USA Today, the phrase “May the Fourth be with you” first appeared on May 4, 1979, when a London newspaper writer wished Margaret Thatcher, then new prime minister of Britain, luck on her first day in office. In a full-page advertisement, the writer wished “May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie.”. There was also a message of congratulations.

In 2019, California lawmakers voted to recognize Star Wars Day by declaring May 4 as Star Wars Day to honor the opening of Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge attraction.

Facts about Star Wars Day

It is associated with the Jedi phrase May the force be with you, while May 5 is the Revenge of the Fifth, which is based on Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Star Wars celebrates the Dark Side and the Sith Lords on May 5.
Also, May holds special significance for the Star Wars franchise: the first Star Wars episode premiered on May 25, 1977, and its creator, George Lucas, was born on May 14.

Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

