Season 2 Of “Wednesday” Is Currently Being Produced By Netflix.

Wednesday
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

(CTN News) – The commencement of production on the second season of the critically acclaimed Netflix sitcom “Wednesday” took place this week.

The program is presently underway with its second season. Catherine Zeta-Jones is portraying Morticia, whereas Luis Guzmán is assuming the character of Gomez and Isaac Ordonez is assuming the role of Pugsley. She is resuming her role as the beloved Wednesday Addams.

Additionally, Jenna Ortega is portraying Wednesday Addams.

In addition, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, and several other members of the cast will be returning to the program in the near future.

Thandiwe Newton, Steve Buscemi, and Billie Piper, all of whom are newcomers to the series, comprise the ensemble cast of this season. Additionally, Billie Piper is a recent addition to the program.

It was Variety, and only that publication, that the news regarding the casting of Buscemi and Newton for the roles had been made public.

Furthermore, throughout the duration of the season, several artists, including Haley Joel Osment, Joanna Lumley, and Christopher Lloyd (who will assume the character of Uncle Fester), will appear as special guests.

It is immediately apparent that the statement does not include the name of Percy Hynes White, who portrayed Xavier Thorpe in the production’s first season.

On account of the sexual assault allegations levied against him in 2023 across multiple social media platforms, there is speculation that his whereabouts are associated with said allegations. He has provided a rebuttal to the submitted claims.

Lloyd’s portrayal of Uncle Fester in the 1990s “Addams Family” films suggests that he is probably well-known to viewers of the television series. The release years of these films were the 1990s. The character in question was portrayed by Kenneth Armisen for the duration of the first season of the comedy program.

During the first season of the program, “Wednesday” actress Christina Ricci, who had previously portrayed Wednesday in the same film, appeared in a cameo as Marilyn Thornhill, the character she had previously portrayed in the film.

Matarazzo and the subject, who collaborated on the 2022 theatrical release “Scream,” will almost certainly also be present.

Miles Millar and Al Gough, the series’ creators, expressed their elation by stating, “We are ecstatic that the entire Addams family, in addition to a dream cast of icons and new faces, will be attending Nevermore Academy this season.” This remark was expressed with regard to the forthcoming season of the television series.

This statement was made concurrently with the subsequent announcement of the forthcoming season of the program.

Following its première in November 2022, the television program “Wednesday” gained immense popularity almost immediately thereafter. Twelve Emmy nominations were received; the program ultimately received four wins.

The production delays that ensued thereafter were subsequently attributed to the writer and actor strikes of 2023, which caused considerable disruption to a substantial portion of the Hollywood industry. It was hypothesized that the production losses were attributable to these disruptions.

Tim Burton, in collaboration with Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Karen Richards, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman, Gail Berman, Tommy Harper, and Meredith Averill, assumes the dual role of executive producer and director of the film. Meredith Averill is an additional director’s team member.

In addition to holding the positions of executive producers and co-showrunners, Gough and Millar are working on the show in their individual capacities. Also under Ortega Wednesday’s supervision will be the production of the second season. Paco Cabezas and Angela Robinson will serve as the directors.

A subsequent installment is in the works, and Ortega has been appointed as its producer. MGM Television is culpable for the show’s production as the corporate entity accountable for its creation.

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

