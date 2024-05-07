Connect with us

Watch!! Kim Kardashian Get Booed at Tom Brady’s Roast
Avatar of CTN News

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Kim Kardashian Booed at Tom Brady’s Greatest Roast of all Time
Kim Kardashian Greeted With Loud Boos At Tom Brady’s ‘Greatest Roast Of All Time’ Netflix Special: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian made a surprise cameo on Netflix’s The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, which was met with loud boos at Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. She was introduced by comedian Kevin Hart to deliver a toast to which the audience booed.

“Alright, alright, alright,” Kardashian responded, as the boos became more intense.

Hart exclaimed, “Whoa! Whoa!”

When the booing faded, Kardashian resumed her roast, focusing on Brady.

“I am actually here tonight for Tom. I wasn’t planning to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s a high possibility I will,” she laughed.

Kardashian made another joke, comparing Brady’s features to her stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner.

“I do know it would’ve never worked out,” Kardashian stated of a relationship with Brady. “The ex-athlete has high cheekbones and silky hair…” You remind me too much of my stepfather right now.”

A meme depicting “the evolution of Tom Brady” emerged on screen, depicting Brady’s physical transition into Jenner.

Kardashian went on, “Part of me believes you would trust me just to try on my clothing. I realize the move from the NFL must have been difficult, but I believe my stepfather is an excellent example for you.

She’s one of the world’s top athletes, and she proved that you can do anything in this next phase of your life. You can be a commentator, a far-right Republica, or a strong, confident lady.

Kardashian concluded her speech by referencing O.J. Simpson, stating, “Honestly, it’s painful for me to see people mock you. But I believe plenty of my family members have defended past football players.

Watch the footage of Kim Kardashian being booed.

 


Kim Kardashian is a reality TV personality, socialite, and businesswoman who catapulted to prominence with the release of her infamous sex tape with Ray J in 2007. She co-starred in the successful reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” with her family, which showed their opulent lifestyles and personal struggles.

Kim’s popularity increased, resulting in multiple endorsement deals, product lines, and media appearances. She’s a fashion and beauty trendsetter, having founded successful brands such as her shapewear company SKIMS and KKW Beauty. Despite criticism for her “famous for being famous” status, Kim’s astute business decisions and ability to remain relevant have elevated her to the rank of multi-millionaire and cultural icon.

Kim Kardashian’s romances and personal life, which include marriages to Damon Thomas, Kris Humphries, and Kanye West, have made headlines. Kim’s daring style and voluptuous physique have stirred discussions about body image and cultural appropriation. Love her or hate her, Kim has built an empire and is still one of the world’s most famous superstars.

 
Avatar of CTN News

The CTNNews editorial team comprises seasoned journalists and writers dedicated to delivering accurate, timely news coverage. They possess a deep understanding of current events, ensuring insightful analysis. With their expertise, the team crafts compelling stories that resonate with readers, keeping them informed on global happenings.

