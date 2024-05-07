Watch!! Kim Kardashian Get Booed at Tom Brady’s Roast

Kim Kardashian made a surprise cameo on Netflix’s The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, which was met with loud boos at Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. She was introduced by comedian Kevin Hart to deliver a toast to which the audience booed.

“Alright, alright, alright,” Kardashian responded, as the boos became more intense.

Hart exclaimed, “Whoa! Whoa!”

When the booing faded, Kardashian resumed her roast, focusing on Brady.

“I am actually here tonight for Tom. I wasn’t planning to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s a high possibility I will,” she laughed.

Kardashian made another joke, comparing Brady’s features to her stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner.

“I do know it would’ve never worked out,” Kardashian stated of a relationship with Brady. “The ex-athlete has high cheekbones and silky hair…” You remind me too much of my stepfather right now.”

A meme depicting “the evolution of Tom Brady” emerged on screen, depicting Brady’s physical transition into Jenner.

Kardashian went on, “Part of me believes you would trust me just to try on my clothing. I realize the move from the NFL must have been difficult, but I believe my stepfather is an excellent example for you.

She’s one of the world’s top athletes, and she proved that you can do anything in this next phase of your life. You can be a commentator, a far-right Republica, or a strong, confident lady.

Kardashian concluded her speech by referencing O.J. Simpson, stating, “Honestly, it’s painful for me to see people mock you. But I believe plenty of my family members have defended past football players.

Watch the footage of Kim Kardashian being booed.

They’re booing Kim Kardashian pic.twitter.com/bJyHRUAaNY — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) May 6, 2024



