Connect with us

Entertainment

'Lord Of The Rings' Movie Announcement Restores Online Fan Film "Hunt For Gollum"
Advertisement

Entertainment

Eurovision Song Contest 2024: How Canadians Can Watch

Entertainment

HDHub4U 2024 - Watch Latest Movies & TV Shows in HD Quality

Entertainment

Hailey Bieber Is Pregnant With Justin Bieber's First Child

Entertainment

Miss Teen USA 2023 UmaSofia Srivastava Resigns After Relinquishing Her Title

Entertainment

Season 2 Of "Wednesday" Is Currently Being Produced By Netflix.

Entertainment

DownloadHub 2024: Watch & Download Latest HD Movies for Free

Entertainment

Watch!! Kim Kardashian Get Booed at Tom Brady’s Roast

Entertainment

iBomma vs Movierulz: What's the Best Telugu Movie Streaming Platform?

Entertainment

Downloadhub4u 2024: Convenience, Risks, and Legal Implications for Movie Lovers

Entertainment

Tom Brady Gets Roasted Over Divorce From Gisele Bündchen On Netflix

Entertainment

'The Fall Guy' Opens To $28.5M, Giving Hollywood a Muted Summer Start

Entertainment

A Free Madonna Concert Draws 1.6 Million People To Copacabana

Entertainment

Kevin Spacey Faces New Inappropriate Behavior Allegations

Entertainment

Helldivers 2 Controversy Leads To Sony Making PSN FAQ Changes

Entertainment

Star Wars Day: What Is It? Why Is May 4 Celebrated? Here's What You Need To Know

Entertainment

Downloadhub4u 2024: Exploring the Popularity, Legality, and Impact

Entertainment

Kate Hudson Wore a Fringed Lace-Up Dress With a Plunging Neckline

Entertainment

Paramount Global Replaces CEO Amid Merger Talks With Skydance Media

Entertainment

Mary Marquardt: The Complete Biography of Harrison Ford’s First Wife

Entertainment

‘Lord Of The Rings’ Movie Announcement Restores Online Fan Film “Hunt For Gollum”

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Lord Of The Rings
©Warner Bros. Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

(CTN News) – A 15-year-old “Lord of the Rings” fan video has been reinstated after being suspended after Warner Bros. said its upcoming “Rings” movie will be called “The Hunt for Gollum.”

It can be seen on YouTube now. Since its debut more than a decade ago, the fan film, which revolves around Gandalf entrusting Aragorn with the job of hunting Gollum before he can find Frodo and the One Ring, has received 13 million views. The fan-made “Hunt for Gollum” became inaccessible on May 9, following Warner Bros.’

Announcement that Andy Serkis will act in and helm “The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.”

The fan film’s audience was notified that “This video contains content that has been blocked by Warner Bros. Entertainment on copyright grounds.” The fan film was reinstalled on YouTube as of May 10th morning.

The script for Warner Bros.’ next “Rings” film “The Hunt for Gollum” is currently in early stages of development. This new film is being produced by Peter Jackson, the filmmaker of “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” film trilogies, as well as Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, longtime series collaborators.

David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, told fans that Jackson and his team “will be involved in every step of the way” in the next picture. The film is presently under production and is set to hit theaters in 2026.

The YouTube channel dedicated to the fan-made video “Hunt For Gollum” begins with the following disclaimer: “‘The Hunt For Gollum’ is a non-profit production designed solely for personal use, and is not intended for commercial purposes.”

Tolkien Enterprises, J.R.R. Tolkien’s heirs or estate, Peter Jackson, New Line Cinema, HarperCollins Publishers Ltd., or any of their respective affiliates or licensees are not associated with, sponsoring, or approving this work.

The material is meant purely for the viewer’s personal use and may not be marketed, rented, or used commercially in any way.

We do not claim ownership or legal rights to any intellectual property protected or trademarked characters, plotlines, prop designs, names, logos, or circumstances under federal, state, international, or other intellectual property legislation.

“This work is produced exclusively for the personal, uncompensated enjoyment of ourselves and other Tolkien enthusiasts,” the fan film’s creators add.

In February 2023, Warner Bros. announced the production of a new live-action “Lord of the Rings” film. At the time, studio executives Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy revealed that they had helped facilitate a deal to make “multiple” films based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s famed writings.

Warner Bros. and Kenji Kamiyama are working on an additional animated Middle-earth picture called “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim,” which will be released in theaters on December 13. This film takes place two centuries before the events in “The Hobbit.”

“De Luca and Abdy said in a statement on May 9th, “With Andy coming on board to direct ‘Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum,’ we continue an essential commitment to excellence that is a true hallmark of how we all wish to move forward and further contribute to the ‘Lord of the Rings’ cinematic history.”

Watch the “Hunt for Gollum” fan-made video embedded below.

SEE ALSO:

Eurovision Song Contest 2024: How Canadians Can Watch

HDHub4U 2024 – Watch Latest Movies & TV Shows in HD Quality

Hailey Bieber Is Pregnant With Justin Bieber’s First Child
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies