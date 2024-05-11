‘Lord Of The Rings’ Movie Announcement Restores Online Fan Film “Hunt For Gollum”

(CTN News) – A 15-year-old “Lord of the Rings” fan video has been reinstated after being suspended after Warner Bros. said its upcoming “Rings” movie will be called “The Hunt for Gollum.”

It can be seen on YouTube now. Since its debut more than a decade ago, the fan film, which revolves around Gandalf entrusting Aragorn with the job of hunting Gollum before he can find Frodo and the One Ring, has received 13 million views. The fan-made “Hunt for Gollum” became inaccessible on May 9, following Warner Bros.’

Announcement that Andy Serkis will act in and helm “The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.”

The fan film’s audience was notified that “This video contains content that has been blocked by Warner Bros. Entertainment on copyright grounds.” The fan film was reinstalled on YouTube as of May 10th morning.

The script for Warner Bros.’ next “Rings” film “The Hunt for Gollum” is currently in early stages of development. This new film is being produced by Peter Jackson, the filmmaker of “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” film trilogies, as well as Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, longtime series collaborators.

David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, told fans that Jackson and his team “will be involved in every step of the way” in the next picture. The film is presently under production and is set to hit theaters in 2026.

The YouTube channel dedicated to the fan-made video “Hunt For Gollum” begins with the following disclaimer: “‘The Hunt For Gollum’ is a non-profit production designed solely for personal use, and is not intended for commercial purposes.”

Tolkien Enterprises, J.R.R. Tolkien’s heirs or estate, Peter Jackson, New Line Cinema, HarperCollins Publishers Ltd., or any of their respective affiliates or licensees are not associated with, sponsoring, or approving this work.

The material is meant purely for the viewer’s personal use and may not be marketed, rented, or used commercially in any way.

We do not claim ownership or legal rights to any intellectual property protected or trademarked characters, plotlines, prop designs, names, logos, or circumstances under federal, state, international, or other intellectual property legislation.

“This work is produced exclusively for the personal, uncompensated enjoyment of ourselves and other Tolkien enthusiasts,” the fan film’s creators add.

In February 2023, Warner Bros. announced the production of a new live-action “Lord of the Rings” film. At the time, studio executives Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy revealed that they had helped facilitate a deal to make “multiple” films based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s famed writings.

Warner Bros. and Kenji Kamiyama are working on an additional animated Middle-earth picture called “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim,” which will be released in theaters on December 13. This film takes place two centuries before the events in “The Hobbit.”

“De Luca and Abdy said in a statement on May 9th, “With Andy coming on board to direct ‘Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum,’ we continue an essential commitment to excellence that is a true hallmark of how we all wish to move forward and further contribute to the ‘Lord of the Rings’ cinematic history.”

Watch the “Hunt for Gollum” fan-made video embedded below.

