Helldivers 2 Controversy Leads To Sony Making PSN FAQ Changes

(CTN News) – In the wake of the ongoing Helldivers 2 controversy, Sony has made a small but crucial change to the PlayStation Network’s FAQs.

Even though Helldivers 2 was a great success in its initial launch period, some gamers have been less than pleased with the game’s developer Arrowhead Game Studios and publisher Sony.

There is no doubt that Helldivers 2 has built a great deal of goodwill with its community since its release. The developer frequently speaks to players about their suggestions for the game, and is bringing consistent content updates in order to keep the game feeling fresh at all times.

As a result of Helldivers 2’s announcement of major changes to Steam and PlayStation account linking, many gamers in the community have felt betrayed, and the consequences have been disastrous.

DualShockers reports that Redditors have noticed that Sony has made a small change to its PSN FAQs. As to the question, “Do I have to sign in to PSN to play a PlayStation game on PC?” the FAQs previously stated that this was “optional”.

Nevertheless, Sony has quietly revised its response to indicate that some PlayStation games require you to sign in and link to a PlayStation Network account. While Helldivers 2 has been critically criticized in the wake of this controversy, this change may indicate Sony is continuing to maintain its position.

There will certainly be an interest in seeing how the situation develops in the future. He is responding to the review bombing of Helldivers 2 by describing it as “warranted.”

However, it is unclear how much of the decision is being made by Arrowhead Game Studios or if it is being led by Sony.

However, the community does not appear to be willing to back down, so it will be fascinating to see whether the changes will have an adverse effect on player numbers when they take effect on May 6.

As much as the Helldivers 2 controversy has damaged their reputation and their ability to deliver quality content to their players, we hope that they continue to do so in the future.

In a recent Helldivers 2 leak, there is even an indication that one planet will be destroyed, which would represent a major change in the ongoing Galactic War and would be a sign of the game’s evolution.

Even so, it is important for players to always be careful when it comes to taking these leaks into consideration. We have seen several concepts that have been leaked in the game so far, and not all of these concepts will be implemented in the game.

