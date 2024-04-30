Laos Immigrant Battles Cancer, Wins $1.3B Powerball Jackpot

(CTN News) – Cheng “Charlie” Saephan, a 46-year-old immigrant from Laos, won the $1.3 billion Powerball prize on Monday as he continues his eight-year cancer struggle.

In a news conference, the Portland resident stated that he and his 37-year-old wife, Duanpen, would share the reward equally with a friend.

Charlie explained that his 55-year-old friend Laiza Chao contributed $100 to purchase a batch of tickets with them.

According to AP News, they receive a lump sum payment of $422 million after taxes.

“I will be able to provide for my family and my health,” he added, adding that he’d “find a good doctor for myself”.

Saephan stated that he was born in Laos and relocated to Thailand in 1987 before moving to the US in 1994.

During the news conference, he wore a sash identifying as an Iu Mien, a Southeast Asian ethnic minority with southern Chinese heritage.

Tens of thousands of Iu Mien people dwell on the West Coast, including a sizable community in Portland.

Saephan graduated from high school in 1996 and has resided in Portland for thirty years. He worked as a machinist at an aircraft company.

Before announcing the winner, the Oregon Lottery went through security and verification procedures.

The prize, worth $621 million before taxes, is subject to federal and state taxes in Oregon.

According to the Oregon Lottery, the $1.3 billion jackpot is the fourth largest in Powerball history.

The largest lottery jackpot in the United States was $2.04 billion in California in 2022.

