The Powerball Jackpot Is Nearing $935 Million After Months Of Growth

(CTN News) – There will be another chance for lottery players Saturday night to win a $935 million Powerball jackpot that has grown since the last winner claimed the jackpot nearly three months ago.

A Powerball jackpot winner has not been found in 37 consecutive drawings since New Year’s Day, making it the longest streak in the game’s history in which no Powerball jackpot winner has come forward.

We have reached a record of 41 consecutive drawings without a winner in both the years 2022 and 2021, and we are heading towards a record of 42 consecutive drawings without a winner in the years 2022 and 2021.

Considering the game’s long odds of 1 in 292.2 million, this is one of the most rare jackpots in the world as a result of the game’s long odds. Creating a more difficult way to win a Powerball Jackpot will allow it to grow as large as possible and as a result, attract a greater number of sales when it becomes more difficult to win.

This prize is open to only one winner and he or she must decide whether or not to receive an annuity over a period of 30 years for a total of $935 million. According to estimates, if a winner chooses to receive cash payment, he or she will receive $452,3 million as a prize.

Obviously, the prizes would be subject to federal taxation, but many states also tax lottery winnings on a state-by-state basis.

There are 45 states in the United States that play the Powerball Jackpot. These states include Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, among others.

In the name of The Associated Press, copyright is reserved until 2024. Unless otherwise stated, all rights are reserved. The material in this file cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any way.

SEE ALSO:

Yandex Games: Changing the face of online gaming