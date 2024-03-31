Connect with us

Powerball

The Powerball Jackpot Is Nearing $935 Million After Months Of Growth
Advertisement

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For March 27, 2024: Jackpot $865 Million

Powerball

Monday Night's Powerball Drawing Netted 113,222 Texas Winners

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For March 25, 2024: Jackpot $800 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For March 20, 2024: Jackpot $687 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For March 18, 2024: Jackpot $645 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For March 16, 2024: Jackpot $600 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For March 13, 2024: Jackpot $559 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For March 11, 2024: Jackpot $532 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For February 28, 2024: Jackpot $412 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For February 26, 2024: Jackpot $391 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For February 24, 2024: Jackpot $376 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For February 21, 2024: Jackpot $348 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For February 19, 2024: Jackpot $330 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For February 17, 2024: Jackpot $306 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For February 14, 2024: Jackpot $285 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For February 12, 2024: Jackpot $270 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For January 29, 2024: Jackpot $174 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For January 27, 2024: Jackpot $164 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For January 24, 2024: Jackpot $145 Million

Powerball

The Powerball Jackpot Is Nearing $935 Million After Months Of Growth

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

9 seconds ago

on

The Powerball Jackpot Is Nearing $935 Million After Months Of Growth

(CTN News) – There will be another chance for lottery players Saturday night to win a $935 million Powerball jackpot that has grown since the last winner claimed the jackpot nearly three months ago.

A Powerball jackpot winner has not been found in 37 consecutive drawings since New Year’s Day, making it the longest streak in the game’s history in which no Powerball jackpot winner has come forward.

We have reached a record of 41 consecutive drawings without a winner in both the years 2022 and 2021, and we are heading towards a record of 42 consecutive drawings without a winner in the years 2022 and 2021.

Considering the game’s long odds of 1 in 292.2 million, this is one of the most rare jackpots in the world as a result of the game’s long odds. Creating a more difficult way to win a Powerball Jackpot will allow it to grow as large as possible and as a result, attract a greater number of sales when it becomes more difficult to win.

This prize is open to only one winner and he or she must decide whether or not to receive an annuity over a period of 30 years for a total of $935 million. According to estimates, if a winner chooses to receive cash payment, he or she will receive $452,3 million as a prize.

Obviously, the prizes would be subject to federal taxation, but many states also tax lottery winnings on a state-by-state basis.

There are 45 states in the United States that play the Powerball Jackpot. These states include Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, among others.

In the name of The Associated Press, copyright is reserved until 2024. Unless otherwise stated, all rights are reserved. The material in this file cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any way.

SEE ALSO:

Yandex Games: Changing the face of online gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 30 March 2024 (100% Working)

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer for March 30, 2024
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies