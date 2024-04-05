Powerball Jackpot Rises To $1.23 Billion After Another Drawing

(CTN News) – There is no winner of Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing and the jackpot has now increased to an estimated $1.23 billion after another drawing without a big winner.

The lottery ticket was drawn from a possible five numbers: 11, 38, 41, 62, 65, plus the Powerball number 15, out of a possible five.

The jackpot, which is now the eighth-largest Powerball jackpot in the history of the U.S. lottery, has been growing for more than three months now, reflecting the fact that the chances of winning the top prize are only 1 in 292.2 million.

Since the last jackpot winner was announced in January, there has not been a single player who has matched all six numbers and won the jackpot in 40 consecutive drawings since the last jackpot winner was announced.

The lottery officials note that thousands of Powerball winners have been lucky enough to win smaller prizes, ranging from $2 up to $2 million, according to the lottery officials.

An annuity with 30 payments a year is an option for the sole winner of the $1.23 billion prize who chooses to receive payments over the course of 30 years.

For the next drawing scheduled for Saturday night, it is estimated that there will be an estimated $595.1 million in cash, which is almost always preferred by winners.

There are 45 states in which Powerball is played, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the United States territory of the Virgin Islands, among others.

