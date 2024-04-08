A Powerball Player Wins $1.3 Billion After Waiting 3 Months

(CTN News) – A Powerball player won the jackpot today, ending a three-month winless streak for him, during which he lost more than $1.3 billion.

During the early morning drawing on Sunday, the winning numbers were 22, 27, 44, 52, 69, and the red Powerball number 9.

The last Powerball drawing was held on Tuesday night, marking the 41st consecutive drawing without a jackpot winner since New Year’s Day, tying the streak that was set twice before in both 2022 and 2021.

It is estimated that the $1.3 billion prize will be paid out over 30 years to a single winner who chooses an annuity, which will be paid over 30 years.

The prize ranks eighth in U.S. lottery history. The winners of the lottery who choose to receive cash payments will receive a total of $608.9 million. Lottery prizes would be subject to federal taxation, and many states would also impose taxation on lottery winnings.

Increasing the prizes increases the number of ticket sales and, accordingly, the jackpots are harder to hit as the jackpots increase in size. It has been estimated that the long odds of winning the game were 1 in 292.2 million for the drawing.

In a statement, Powerball said in a statement that Saturday night’s scheduled drawing was delayed to take place in the Florida Lottery studio just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

This was done in order to allow one of the organizers to complete the required procedures before the scheduled time of 10:59 p.m. on Saturday, Powerball said in a statement.

‘According to the rules of the game, every single ticket sold nationwide must be checked and verified against two different computer systems before the winning numbers are drawn,’ the statement said. It is done in this manner to ensure that every ticket sold for the drawing has been counted for and has an equal chance of winning.

Tonight, we have one jurisdiction that needs an extra hour to finish this process before the Powerball drawing begins.

In the United States, Powerball is played in 45 states along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, making a total of 48 states that play Powerball.

