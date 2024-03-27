Connect with us

Powerball

Monday Night's Powerball Drawing Netted 113,222 Texas Winners
Advertisement

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For March 25, 2024: Jackpot $800 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For March 20, 2024: Jackpot $687 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For March 18, 2024: Jackpot $645 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For March 16, 2024: Jackpot $600 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For March 13, 2024: Jackpot $559 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For March 11, 2024: Jackpot $532 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For February 28, 2024: Jackpot $412 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For February 26, 2024: Jackpot $391 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For February 24, 2024: Jackpot $376 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For February 21, 2024: Jackpot $348 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For February 19, 2024: Jackpot $330 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For February 17, 2024: Jackpot $306 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For February 14, 2024: Jackpot $285 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For February 12, 2024: Jackpot $270 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For January 29, 2024: Jackpot $174 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For January 27, 2024: Jackpot $164 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For January 24, 2024: Jackpot $145 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For January 22, 2024: Jackpot $133 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For January 20, 2024: Jackpot $120 Million

Powerball

Monday Night’s Powerball Drawing Netted 113,222 Texas Winners

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Monday Night's Powerball Drawing Netted 113,222 Texas Winners

(CTN News) – As a result, no one was able to pick up the $800 million Powerball jackpot on Monday night, even though all of the tickets were sold out.

We have just released the winning numbers for this week’s lottery and they are 7, 11, 19, 53, 68, followed by a Powerball number of 23 to round out the results.

In Florida and New York, there were no winners that matched all 6 numbers to win the $1 million prize, but two winners did match the 5 white balls in order to win the prize.

A Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 27, 2014, as it has been announced that this will be the next drawing of Powerball.

Approximately $865 million is the estimated jackpot for the game.

Texas Powerball Winners for March 25, 2024

It doesn’t mean you haven’t won anything just because you aren’t a millionaire, it doesn’t mean that you haven’t.

As a result of Monday night’s drawing, the Texas Lottery says 113,222 people in the Lone Star State won at least $4 in the drawing.

It was a lucky day for Texas residents as they were able to win $100,000 and another two Texans were able to win $50,000 in the lottery.

A mega millionaire is a lucky winner of

According to information published on the lottery’s official website, the estimated jackpot amount for the Mega Millions lottery is $1.1 billion.

In the next week’s drawing, the winner will be chosen at the end of the day on Tuesday, at the end of the day.

SEE ALSO:

Version 3.2 Of PUBG MOBILE Supports 120 Frames Per Second

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 26 March 2024 (100% Working)
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies