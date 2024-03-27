Monday Night’s Powerball Drawing Netted 113,222 Texas Winners

(CTN News) – As a result, no one was able to pick up the $800 million Powerball jackpot on Monday night, even though all of the tickets were sold out.

We have just released the winning numbers for this week’s lottery and they are 7, 11, 19, 53, 68, followed by a Powerball number of 23 to round out the results.

In Florida and New York, there were no winners that matched all 6 numbers to win the $1 million prize, but two winners did match the 5 white balls in order to win the prize.

A Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 27, 2014, as it has been announced that this will be the next drawing of Powerball.

Approximately $865 million is the estimated jackpot for the game.

Texas Powerball Winners for March 25, 2024

It doesn’t mean you haven’t won anything just because you aren’t a millionaire, it doesn’t mean that you haven’t.

As a result of Monday night’s drawing, the Texas Lottery says 113,222 people in the Lone Star State won at least $4 in the drawing.

It was a lucky day for Texas residents as they were able to win $100,000 and another two Texans were able to win $50,000 in the lottery.

A mega millionaire is a lucky winner of

According to information published on the lottery’s official website, the estimated jackpot amount for the Mega Millions lottery is $1.1 billion.

In the next week’s drawing, the winner will be chosen at the end of the day on Tuesday, at the end of the day.

