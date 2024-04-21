Connect with us

Powerball

Powerball Numbers For April 20, 2024: Jackpot $98 Million
Advertisement

Powerball

Powerball Numbers For April 17, 2024: Jackpot $78 Million

Powerball

Powerball Numbers For April 16, 2024: Jackpot $73 Million

Powerball

A Powerball Player Wins $1.3 Billion After Waiting 3 Months

Powerball

Powerball Jackpot Rises To $1.23 Billion After Another Drawing

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For March 30, 2024: Jackpot $935 Million

Powerball

The Powerball Jackpot Is Nearing $935 Million After Months Of Growth

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For March 27, 2024: Jackpot $865 Million

Powerball

Monday Night's Powerball Drawing Netted 113,222 Texas Winners

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For March 25, 2024: Jackpot $800 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For March 20, 2024: Jackpot $687 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For March 18, 2024: Jackpot $645 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For March 16, 2024: Jackpot $600 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For March 13, 2024: Jackpot $559 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For March 11, 2024: Jackpot $532 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For February 28, 2024: Jackpot $412 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For February 26, 2024: Jackpot $391 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For February 24, 2024: Jackpot $376 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For February 21, 2024: Jackpot $348 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For February 19, 2024: Jackpot $330 Million

Powerball

Powerball Numbers For April 20, 2024: Jackpot $98 Million

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

18 hours ago

on

Powerball Numbers For April 20, 2024 Jackpot $98 Million

(CTN News) – You can win the Powerball lottery in May b. Let’s see if you’re lucky to see the Powerball numbers today.

After Monday’s drawing didn’t produce any winners, Powerball’s jackpot has grown to $98 million.

The Powerball numbers for the $98 million jackpot were scheduled to be drawn on Wednesday evening at around 11 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, and we will update the results as soon as they are released.

According to the lottery, if there had been a winner following Monday’s drawing, they would’ve taken home just shy of $30 million after taxes if they had chosen the lump-sum payment option.

Powerball Numbers For April 20, 2024

Are You Having a Lucky Today?

Here are The Powerball Numbers For Today:

4 – 35 – 41 – 44 – 58 and Powerball 25

Powerplay was 3x

Jackpocket, USA TODAY’s official digital lottery courier, sponsors winning lottery numbers.  

Did anyone win Powerball?

As a result of Monday night’s Powerball drawing, there were no winners.

How to play Powerball

You can buy a $2 Powerball ticket at your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store or online in some states.

It is important to note that to play, you must select six numbers listed on your ticket. Five of these numbers will be white balls ranging from 1 to 69, while the Powerball is a red ball ranging from 1 to 26.

You can enhance your chances of winning by adding a “Power Play” for $1, which increases the winnings for all non-jackpot prizes by a factor of 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or 10X.

The player can also ask a cashier for a “Quick Pick”, where a cashier can give them a computer-generated set of numbers on a printed Powerball ticket.

A drawing is held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night. Without a jackpot winner, the cash prize will increase by millions.

Where to purchase lottery tickets

The lottery tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores, grocery stores, and some airport terminals that sell lottery tickets.

Many U.S. states and territories offer online lottery tickets through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of USA TODAY Network: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C., and West Virginia. Jackpocket lets you pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket, and collect your winnings from your phone or computer.

How many Powerball numbers do you need to win a prize?

To win a Powerball prize, you need to match one number. But it has to be the Powerball worth $4. Check out powerball.com for the full prize list.

What is the Powerball payout on matching 2 lottery numbers?

You can win $4 if you match two numbers in Powerball. You can win $4 if you match two numbers and the Powerball. Visit powerball.com for the full prize chart.

Powerball 2024 drawing jackpot winners

Here is the list of 2024 Powerball jackpot wins, according to powerball.com:

  • $842.4 million — Jan. 1; Michigan.
  • $1.362 million — April 6; Oregon.

More in: Powerball
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies